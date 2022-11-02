The countdown to the highly anticipated weekend in Valencia continues. TO Pecco Bagnaia, after a comeback that has already entered the history books of motorsport, just two points are missing to break the Ducati curse and win that world title that the Borgo Panigale house has been missing since 2007 and motorcycle Italy since 2009, when the ninth came symphony by Valentino Rossi. Everything seems to have aligned to make Chivasso’s centaur rejoice, but until there is arithmetic an understandable mixture of anxiety and trepidation remains suspended in the air. To give confidence there is however maturity that Bagnaia himself has shown he has achieved over the years, demonstrating that he can learn from mistakes.

The first team manager to bet on Bagnaia’s talent in MotoGP was Francesco Guidottinumber one of the Pramac team, Ducati’s satellite team par excellence. “In Pecco I saw someone who was going very fast but with his head on his shoulders – he explained in an interesting interview with Gazzetta dello Sport – and that’s what it takes today. The ‘crazy horse’ still works, it has charm, but in the distance you need a methodical, stubborn, intelligent rider “. Above all, in modern motorcycling you need a rider who knows how to get the most out of his bike. In this respect, the Bagnaia-Ducati duo seems to have been designed in heaven. “Pecco was born with the Ducati shirt on. His goal has always been the factory team – underlined Guidotti – He gladly stayed with us for two years, but he always considered it a temporary transition“.

Now only one last effort is needed to reach the promised land. Clearly, however, perhaps for the first time throughout the season, whoever has everything to lose will be Bagnaia, while Quartararo will be able to run with his mind free from calculations and worries. “Pecco in Valencia? It will definitely be tense – concluded Guidotti – until you have arithmetic you can’t help but think about it. Pecco is also someone who also needs the right word, comfort. He certainly feels the responsibility of an official team, but also of the commitment of many years that is taking shape. Of course, he is in a much better position than Quartararo, but now he has everything to lose and Fabio nothing.“.