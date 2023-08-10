The news had been in the air for a while but the official announcement came this morning: Alex Marquez is renewing with Gresini for next season as well. In addition to the confirmation of the Spaniard, the team led by Nadia Padovani announces the extension of the agreement with Ducati, which will supply the bikes until 2025. Somehow the team had already given a preview yesterday evening, with a social gag which heralded what is this morning’s official announcement.

The announcement of Alex Marquez’s renewal with Gresini comes just a few days after the splendid victory achieved by the Spaniard in the Silverstone Sprint. For the Catalan it was the first success in the premier class, while for the team it was the first success this season. The solidity shown by the youngest of the Marquez brothers since he arrived in Gresini at the beginning of this year has thus taken shape, showing excellent potential that remained untapped in his time with Honda.

In Gresini, on the other hand, he seems to have found his ideal environment to be able to express himself at his best, and the mutual trust shown by the renewal is proof of this. Not only that, Alex Marquez has adapted very well to the Desmosedici GP22 (he has last year’s bike) and this combination seems to work very well.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I am very happy to continue,” says Alex Marquez. “I’ve always passed this desire on to the team and when things go well it’s even easier to understand each other. Continuing together next season is essential to be able to continue to grow on this bike, and with this team I know everything will be easier. I want to thank Nadia first and then all the team that made me feel at home from the first moment. We will continue to grow and amaze”.

Nadia Padovani, owner of the Gresini Racing Team, says: “Alex is above all a wonderful person and it was a pleasure to welcome him into our Gresini Family. The results speak for him and continuing together seemed like a natural step to continue raising the bar. In his first year astride a Ducati he has already taken one win, one podium and one pole, proving right from the start that he can stay with the best. Now together we will look for continuity in the next season. I also want to thank all the Ducati family with whom we will continue in the next two years, we have already shown that we are an excellent combination both in 2022 and this year… the goal is to continue to excite and get excited”.

Ducati is another of the key points for Gresini, who takes the opportunity of the renewal of Alex Marquez to also announce the extension of the collaboration with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Together, the Ducati-Gresini duo boasts 5 wins, three podiums, three pole positions and 355 points in one and a half seasons. Important numbers, which inevitably lead to the renewal of trust, with many dreams and expectations.

“We are really happy to still have the Gresini Racing MotoGP Team in the Ducati family for another two seasons,” says Gigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse. “It is an extremely professional structure and, over the years, has shown that it has the potential to be able to aspire to great results. Last year the team achieved 4 beautiful victories with our Desmosedici GP and this season boasts a podium, a pole position and a victory in the Sprint race at Silverstone with Alex Marquez. We are sure that together we will achieve further successes in the future and we will continue to grow race after race”.