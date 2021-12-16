As 2021 draws to a close, all eyes are already on the next season, which kicks off on March 6 with the Qatar Grand Prix. Before the inaugural race, MotoGP will break the ice with two official tests in Sepang (Malaysia), from 5 to 6 February, and at the new Mandalika circuit (Indonesia), from 11 to 13.

The teams are continuing to work to have everything ready for that date, but the presentations will be staged even earlier for the MotoGP.

The first team to announce the presentation date for the 2022 season was Gresini Racing. The event will take place on Saturday 15th January at the team’s headquarters in Faenza. It will start at 11 and will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Under the supervision of Fausto Gresini’s widow, Nadia Padovani, Michele Masini will act as team manager and the team will have an all-Italian formation. Enea Bastianini, who had already defended the team’s colors in Moto3, will compete in his second season in the premier class after a more than positive year as a rookie, in which he finished on the podium twice. He will be joined by the rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio, who has already been his own companion in the incoming class. Both will ride a Ducati GP21, although it is expected that they will receive updates if performance is satisfactory.

For Gresini Racing, 2022 marks the opening of a new important chapter in its history, as the team will return to being independent after the long period with Aprilia. For the past seven years, it has been associated with the Noale brand in a semi-official program that has allowed the Italian manufacturer to return to MotoGP with logistical support that was essential at the time.

The great progress of the RS-GP in the last two years has led Aprilia to create a real factory team, with Gresini having formalized his separation at the end of 2020, shortly before falling ill with COVID-19.

Despite the uncertainty caused by the founder’s bike in February, Gresini Racing has kept its plans intact under the pressure of Nadia Padovani and her children, tying up with Ducati just as the former rider wished and thus bringing the number of bikes that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer will field on the grid.

The second team to confirm the presentation date and the other novelty of the grid, the WithU Yamaha RNF. The Malaysian team will unveil Andrea Dovizioso’s M1s and Darryn Binder on 24 February, during an event that should in turn be staged in Verona, Italy, where the main sponsor, a company that provides electricity, gas, internet and telephone services, is based.