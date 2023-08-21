If also a Zeltwega circuit full of braking points and in the past the scene of fierce and spectacularly intense duels, we see three or four important overtakings (none for the lead) in 28 laps of the race, which means that the MotoGP has a serious problem. In the Austrian GP who had applauded, certainly not a century ago, the show between Dovizioso and Marquez a race was staged that to define soporific is an understatement. And the fault certainly isn’t the riders, who always give their all and even something extra. But surely, if you need four or five laps to pass with a vehicle faster than the one in front of you, something doesn’t add up.