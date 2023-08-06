Silverstone has always been a special track for Aprilia and it proved to be so again today. Two years ago, Aleix Espargaro’s first podium in MotoGP arrived, but this time the first victory of the season came for the Noale-based company, signed once again by the “Captain”.

The driver from Granollers had already shown that he was particularly good on Friday, in which he had dominated the second practice session. However, the 12th time in qualifying seemed to have put his weekend uphill, but Aleix did not lose heart and, after an excellent start, immediately moved up to the top positions.

After a brief spell in the lead for Jack Miller, it was the Ducatis of Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi who took the reins of the race, with the two Aprilias of Espargaro and Maverick Vinales slightly more distant, but also the KTM of Brad Binder, who he seemed to have the weapons to wager on.

The first twist came on lap six, when Bezzecchi forced the brakes at turn 15, losing the front of his Ducati Mooney VR46 and destroying his chances of victory. At that point Bagnaia seemed to be in great relaxation, because in the meantime he had built up a buffer against his pursuers.

However, he hadn’t counted on Espargaro, who with the sound of fast laps fought back with grit, even though he was never able to find the right gap to slip through. However, on lap 14 there was another turning point: a light but rather annoying rain began to fall on Silverstone, which inevitably led the leading tandem to slow down a minimum. Which also made it possible to rejoin the trio made up of Binder, Vinales and a great Miguel Oliveira, who probably became the fastest on the track with the mixed conditions.

Everything was decided on the last lap, with Bagnaia who seemed to be able to manage. However, Aleix still had something to pull out of his pocket and he did it coming out of the Copse, finding a searing acceleration that allowed him to slip into the Becketts entrance and fly towards the second victory of his career in MotoGP, which is the second also for Aprilia after last year at Termas de Rio Hondo.

In the end Bagnaia brought home a precious second place, because not only was Bezzecchi zero, but also a bad day for Jorge Martin, who was forced to comeback after a contact with Binder in the first corner. The Madrilenian was good at climbing up to sixth place overall, but saw his gap in the standings rise to 41 points. 47 instead those of delay of Bezzecchi now. Among other things, Pecco was also quite lucky, because on the first lap he had had a contact with Alex Marquez (who later retired due to a gearbox problem), in which he had lost the two left fins on the codon.

Completing the podium in the end was Binder, who once again confirmed himself as a specialist in mixed conditions, beating Oliveira and Vinales. So it’s a day to remember for Aprilia, because in addition to the victory, they placed three bikes in the top five positions. Which even become four in the top ten with Raul Fernandez’s tenth place.

Having said of Martin’s sixth place, in seventh position there is a never too brilliant Luca Marini this weekend, who precedes Miller: after having commanded in the early stages, the Australian of the KTM plunged into the standings after a few laps after a fairly aggressive entry by Vinales at Copse. Then when it started to rain, he got back on track, ahead of Johann Zarco, who is the rider who completes the list of top ten.

It was another Sunday to forget for the Japanese bikes: in the end the best was still the Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli, who finished 14th after changing bikes when the rain arrived. Things would have been better for Fabio Quartararo, who was fighting for seventh position, but three laps from the end he collided with Marini and in the contact he literally uprooted the front fairing of his M1, forcing him to change bikes and finish 15th.

Yet another long race without points for Marc Marquez: on the first lap he collided with Morbidelli losing the right wing of the front fairing of his RC213V. After being close to the top 10 for a long time, in the final he was then forced to retire due to a contact with Enea Bastianini, who was also in the rear after making a wrong choice of rear tire (soft against the medium that almost all the others were on) . The Hondas therefore all remained out of the points, with Takaaki Nakagami 16th ahead of Iker Lecuona and also Joan Mir forced to retire after a crash.