The weekend in Valencia, decisive for the awarding of the 2023 MotoGP title, begins immediately with an interesting dynamic. The first free practice session, in fact, saw Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin’s teammate within the Prima-Pramac team, stand out in front of everyone, opening up a Ducati poker in the first four positions. Behind him were, in order, the winner of the Qatar GP Fabio Di Giannantonio, Martin himself and Marco Bezzecchi. And Bagnaia? Back, far back.

The reigning world champion and leader of the general classification did not appear to be searching for a lap time and did not go beyond 13th position. However, the fact that could worry Pecco a little more is that he was only seventh in the patrol of eight Ducatis. Certainly in this afternoon’s pre-qualifying sessions a very different result will be needed to avoid starting an uphill chase for the fateful 16 points he needs to win the title.

In PL1 ‘of the others’, those who are not riding a Ducati, the best was Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), fifth ahead of Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Marc Marquez (Honda). Good eighth place for Agusto Fernandez, while the top-10 was completed by two other bikes from Borgo Panigale: those of Enea Bastianini and Alex Marquez.

