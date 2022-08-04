The Frenchman of Yamaha and the English GP in which he will have to face a Long Lap Penalty in the race: “I haven’t changed my mind, I find it unfair, but I don’t want to be influenced and I’m calm. The test with Hamilton’s Mercedes?

MotoGP restarts from Silverstone, home of the British GP, after a break that began on June 27, the day after Assen. In the conference Fabio Quartararo, world leader with 21 points over Aleix Espargaro, explained how he will face a particular weekend, in which he will have to serve a Long Lap Penalty in the race for the collision at Assen with the Spaniard from Aprilia. "I relaxed, I'm ready to go again – says the Yamaha Frenchman -. Five weeks of break are long, but I will approach this GP in a normal way despite the penalty: it's a rather technical track, I've always felt good about it and I don't see reasons why I should go slow ".

no worries – The penalty, a Long Lap Penalty to be served in the first 3 laps, could affect his race, but Quartararo does not want to think about it: “I have not changed my opinion on my penalty, which I do not find right: I am not talking about the previous cases and I understand that after the ‘accident at the start of Montmelò they wanted to give a squeeze and a signal, but I would like more balance in the penalties – says Fabio -. It will certainly be a different race, but also a great challenge for us and I’m not worried. live the situation normally: it will be an important factor, but I don’t want to be obsessed with it “.

challenge to lewis – During the holidays Quartararo also surfed with Lewis Hamilton after being a guest of Mercedes in the pits of the F1 GP at Paul Ricard, which immediately made us think of a test on the gray car. "We are talking about it, but there is nothing planned – says Fabio -: I did some tests on the simulator, I sat in the car, but I never drove it. I'd like to do it."