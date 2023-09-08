MotoGP San Marino, the times of the Tests

MotoGP San Marino, the chronicle of the Tests

The Misano Tests have defined the ‘magnificent 10’ who tomorrow, in qualifying, will start directly from Q2, without having to go through the insidious trap of Q1. It was fantastic to set the best time in the most important session this Friday Marco Bezzecchicapable of rewriting the Misano track record, doing better than Maverick Viñales after the same Spaniard from Aprilia had taken the lead. The former Yamaha standard bearer was still able to settle for second place, behind the ‘Bez’.

Third place for a spaceman Dani Pedrosawho not only dragged his KTM into a virtual front row but also acted as ‘hare’ for ex-mate Marc Marquez. The eight-time world champion – at the center of the transfer rumors – thanks to the wake of his compatriot, guaranteed access to Q2 with the sixth fastest time, immediately ahead of a stoic I’m sorry Bagnaia. Also in front of them are the Ducatis of Jorge Martin and Luca Marini. Alex Marquez, Brad Binder and Raul Fernandez complete the top 10.

Disappointment instead for the winner of Barcelona, Aleix Espargarò. The Spanish of Aprilia is crashed during his last timed attempt in turn 15 and slipped to 12th position. Tomorrow it will therefore be necessary for him to go through Q1. The two Yamahas of Morbidelli and Quartararo were also eliminated.

MotoGP San Marino, the live coverage of the Practice

You can relive our live coverage here of the P’s at Misano.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow at 10.10 for the second free practice session. Qualifying will start immediately afterwards and will decide the starting grid for both the Sprint and Sunday’s race: Q1 is scheduled for 10.50, while the fight for pole gets underway at 11.15 with Q2. The short race will start on Saturday afternoon at 3pm, while the Grand Prix will start at 2pm on Sunday. You can follow all the sessions with live written commentary from FormulaPassion.