



[MotoGP] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the second free practice session of the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera 2021, the 14th race of the MotoGP world championship.

These are the weekend times: PL1 Fri 10.01 / PL2 Fri 14.10 / PL3 Sat 9.55 / PL4 Sat 13.30 / Qualifying Sat 14.10 / Warm Up Sun 9.40 / Race Sun 14.00.

The session will start at 10.01

09.50 – Another bad crash, this time for Alberto Surra and Yuki Kunii, in Moto3. Another red flag and again rescued on the track in Turn 11. There was a rear-end collision between the two, the Race Direction announces that both drivers are conscious.

09.35 – “Suspected emotional head injury, he lost consciousness for about thirty seconds. He should not have fractures in the lower part of the body “, the first news of Sky from the Medical Center after the fall of Deniz Oncu.

09.27 – In Moto3 there is a bad highside of Deniz Oncu at Misano 2 (Turn 16), which required the suspension of the session and medical intervention on the track by the doctors. The pilot is conscious and has been taken to the medical center. After the red flag, the morning program will change slightly, with the PL3 of the MotoGP starting at 10.01.

09.25 – Friday practice saw rain as the protagonist in the afternoon and for most of the morning session. So the combined ranking of the first day is that of the opening minutes of PL1. This is the top 10:

1. Vinales 1’32.666

2. Mir +0.080

3. Bagnaia +0.135

4. Miller +0.193

5. Rins +0.219

6. Pol Espargarò +0.353

7. Quartararo +0.358

8. Bradl +0.381

9. Marc Marquez +0.434

10. Aleix Espargarò +0.436.

09.15 – The sun shines on the asphalt and the stands of the Marco Simoncelli track in Misano: the air temperature is 22 ° and the asphalt temperature 18 °. Minimum wind, 5 km / h SW direction. From the weather forecast from 12 o’clock the chances of rain showers and thunderstorms should increase, 50% chance of precipitation up to 16 hours.