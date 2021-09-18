[MotoGP] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the second free practice session of the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera 2021, the 14th race of the MotoGP world championship.

These are the weekend times: PL1 Fri 10.15 / PL2 Fri 14.10 / PL3 Sat 10.15 / PL4 Sat 13.30 / Qualifying Sat 14.10 / Warm Up Sun 9.40 / Race Sun 14.00.

PL4 in progress

13.33 – First chronometric references on the time monitor: Rins (Suzuki, MM) is the fastest in 1’33.870, then Vinales (Aprilia, MS) and Pirro (Ducati, MS).

13.30 – Green light for Misano LP4 – Thirty minutes available to the riders in the fourth free practice session of the MotoGP class. Focus on the set-up in view of qualifying and especially tomorrow’s race.

13.15 – The qualifications of the Moto3 class have just ended, with a sensational Italian poker: pole for Romano Fenati, second Dennis Foggia, third Niccolò Antonelli and fourth Andrea Migno. With the seventh place of Riccardo Rossi and the eighth of Enea Bartolini, 6 Azzurri are among the top 8. The leader of the world championship Pedro Acosta will start ninth.

13.10 – These are the results of the PL3 of the San Marino Grand Prix. The sky remains clear on the track dedicated to Marco Simoncelli, a few clouds on the horizon.

13.00 – At the end of PL3 ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati) challenges Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) on the Misano track. Excellent morning also for Jack Miller (Ducati), Joan Mir (Suzuki) and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia). Qualifying will have to start from Q1 Marc Marquez (Honda), Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Valentino Rossi (Yamaha Petronas) and Andrea Dovizioso (Yamaha Petronas).