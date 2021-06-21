The Assen race, the last before the long summer break, will be broadcast Live by Sky and Dazn, while on TV8 there will be the summaries of the qualifications and the deferred races

Another stage before the summer break: the world championship on Sunday 27 June runs in the Netherlands, in the cathedral of Assen, the ninth round of the season and the last one before the holidays that will last until the weekend of 8 August.

Quartararo stretches – After the German GP, ​​with the return to success of Marc Marquez after the long rehabilitation due to the arm injury, Fabio Quartararo always leads the world championship and with the podium at the Sachsenring he extended in the standings. Now the Yamaha Frenchman leads the championship with 131 points, followed by the three Ducatis of Johann Zarco (at 22 points), Jack Miller (at -31) and Francesco Bagnaia (at -32).

Direct and synthesis – The Dutch GP will be broadcast live on TV by Sky MotoGP and DAZN, with TV8 which will broadcast the summary of the qualifications and the deferred races. Below the complete weekend programming.

Friday 25 June

9 am: FP1 Moto3

9:55 am: FP1 MotoGP

10:55 am: FP1 Moto2

13:15: FP2 Moto3

2:10 pm: FP2 MotoGP

3.10 pm: FP2 Moto2

Saturday 26th June

9 am: FP3 Moto3

9:55 am: FP3 MotoGP

10:55 am: FP3 Moto2

12:35 pm: Moto3 qualifying

13:30: FP4 MotoGP

2:10 pm: MotoGP qualifying

3.10 pm: Moto2 Qualifying

16:10: E-Pole MotoE

Sunday 27 June

8:40 am: Warm Up Moto3

9:10 am: Warm Up Moto2

9:40 am: Warm Up MotoGP

11 am: Moto3 GP

12:20 pm: Moto2 GP

2 pm: MotoGP GP

15:30: MotoE race

Deferred TV8

Saturday 26th June

4:30 pm: summary of Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP qualifications

Sunday 27 June

2:05 pm: Moto3 GP

3:25 pm: Moto2 GP

5:05 pm: MotoGP GP

6 pm: MotoE race

