Over the next weekend theItaly of Motorcycling could make history. Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati, in fact, 50 years after the last Italian motorbike-rider pairing – they were Giacomo Agostini and MV Agusta in 1972 – can celebrate the world title in the premier class with a race ahead of the end of the championship. .

In Germany at the Sachsenring with Bagnaia collapsed to -91 by Fabio Quartararo it seemed impossible to recover and instead in eight races the Ducati rider went on to have even 14 points advantage against the Yamaha rider, who is now close to giving the crown to the rider who grew up in the VR46 riders academy.

In the early season tests Enea Bastianini was very fast at Sepang in Malaysia while the Ducati factory team had youth problems with the GP-22 project which proved to be a winner. We haven’t raced in Kuala Lumpur for three years due to the pandemic and it will be interesting to see how the various bikes will behave on the beautiful Malaysian track where in 2019 the winner was Maverick Vinales with Yamaha.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP and in deferred on TV8. On FormulaPassion.it you will find the live writing of the sessions that will see the MotoGP on the track. Below is the detailed program, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes.

MotoGP 2022, Australian GP, ​​session times

Friday 21 October

03.00-03.40, Moto3, PL1

03.55-04.35, Moto2, PL1

04.50-05.35, MotoGP, PL1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

07.15-07.55, Moto3, PL2

08.10-08.50, Moto2, PL2

09.05-09.50, MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 22 October

03.00-03.40, Moto3, PL3

03.55-04.35, Moto2, PL3

04.55-05.35, MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

06.35-06.50 am, Moto3, Q1

07.00-07.15, Moto3, Q2

07.30-07.45 am, Moto2, Q1

07.55-08.10, Moto2, Q2

08.25-08.55, MotoGP, PL4

09.05-09.20, MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

09.30-09.45, MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Sunday 23 October

04.00-04.10, Moto3, Warm Up

04.20-04.30, Moto2, Warm Up

04.40-05.00, MotoGP, Warm Up (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

06.00, Moto3, Race

07.20 am, Moto2, Race

09.00, MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Programming on TV8

Saturday 22 October

2.00 pm Summary of Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP Qualifications

Sunday 23 October

11.15 Moto3, Race (deferred)

12.30 Moto2, Race (deferred)

2.15pm MotoGP, Race (deferred)

MotoGP circuit

Route: 5.5 km

Curves: 15, 5 to the left, 10 to the right

Width: 16m

Longest straight: 920m

MotoGP roll of honor

2002 – Max Biaggi (Yamaha)

2003 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2004 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2005 – Loris Capirossi (Ducati)

2006 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2007 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2008 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2009 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2010 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2011 – Race canceled

2012 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2013 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2014 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2015 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2016 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2017 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2018 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2019 – Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)

Moto2 roll of honor

2010 – Roberto Rolfo (Suter)

2011 – Thomas Luthi (Suter)

2012 – Alex De Angelis (FTR)

2013 – Esteve Rabat (Kalex)

2014 – Maverick Vinales (Kalex)

2015 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2016 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2017 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2018 – Luca Marini (Kalex)

2019 – Brad Binder (KTM)

Moto3 roll of honor

2012 – Sandro Cortese (KTM)

2013 – Luis Salom (KTM)

2014 – Efren Vazquez (Honda)

2015 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2016 – Francesco Bagnaia (Mahindra)

2017 – Joan Mir (Honda)

2018 – Jorge Martin (Honda)

2019 – Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Honda)