From F1 to MotoGP

In the span of just two weeks, the Japan has been and will be at the center of attention for the main international two- and four-wheel motor racing competitions: while Formula 1 arrived in the Land of the Rising Sun last Sunday, MotoGP will do so this weekend. The main difference between the two events, however, lies in the circuit. The Circus he spent his weekend in Suzuka, where the MotoGP World Championship will not land instead, busy with Motegia city located further north-east of the country.

Risks in qualifying and Sprint

As happened in Suzuka, the Japanese GP from 29 September to 1 October should take place without it rainfallexcept for the Saturday only. While the skies will be sunny or mostly sunny for Friday’s free practice and Sunday’s race, the possibility of encountering heavy rain should materialize for qualifying and for the Sprint, with the probability that, according to forecasts accuweather.com, almost 95%. All attention focused on the last day of September, both for MotoGP and for its preparatory categories such as Moto2 and Moto3.

MotoGP 2023, Japanese Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 29 September

Sky: partly sunny

Chance of precipitation: 25% (thunderstorms 6%)

Max/min temperatures: 30/33°C

Wind: WSW 4 km/h, gusts to 20 km/h

Saturday 30 September

Sky: rain

Chance of precipitation: 94% (thunderstorms 27%)

Max/min temperatures: 29°C/29°C

Wind: WNW 11 km/h, gusts at 35 km/h

Sunday 1 October

Clear sky

Chance of precipitation: 1%

Max/min temperatures: 27/30°C

Wind: SSW 2 km/h, gusts at 6 km/h

So last year

The 2022 season saw the return of the Japanese Grand Prix after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the race held in clear sky conditions clear and sunny. An unlucky event for Bagnaia, who fell on the last lap, with Jack Miller which however consoled Ducati by winning the victory, which is still theirs today last in his career in the premier class.