Weekend under the umbrella

Last year theIndonesia returned to host a GP valid for the MotoGP for the first time in over two decades, but the race was postponed following a violent storm that hit the track Mandalika. In that case, the rainfall was mainly concentrated on Sunday, sparing some sessions. A phenomenon which, on the contrary, should extend this year throughout the upcoming weekend

Rain at times

In fact, in addition to the rather high temperatures, the entire 2023 edition of the Indonesian GP is expected to take place under water. As reported by accuweather.com, rain is expected to occur at intervals, however, with some free practice or qualifying sessions (in addition to the race itself) which could therefore take place under cloudy conditions, but with damp asphalt. Friday through Sunday, rain chances in fact they exceed 65%without excluding possible thunderstorms.

MotoGP 2023, Indonesian Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 13 October

Sky: showers

Chance of precipitation: 74% (thunderstorms 15%)

Min/max temperatures: 35/39°C

Wind: W 11 km/h, gusts at 30 km/h

Saturday 14 October

Sky: showers

Chance of precipitation: 66% (thunderstorms 13%)

Min/max temperatures: 35°C/38°C

Wind: WSW 11 km/h, gusts at 33 km/h

Sunday 15 October

Sky: showers

Chance of precipitation: 75% (thunderstorms 15%)

Min/max temperatures: 36/38°C

Wind: SW 13 km/h, gusts at 33 km/h

So last year

In this way, even if no one hopes for it, the conditions seen last season in the race could return, when a violent storm forced the Race Direction to delay the start. While waiting, lightning even struck the track, fortunately without hitting spectators or workers. The winner was Miguel Oliveira, followed by the French duo of Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco. Marc Marquez did not take part in the race, declared unfit after a bad fall during the warm-up.