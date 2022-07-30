The cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix scheduled for the second weekend of July has transformed the summer break of the MotoGPwhich will finally be back in Great Britain next weekend on the beautiful Silverstone circuit.

Fabio Quartararo a year ago he dominated on the Northamptonshire track, but this year he will have to serve a long lap penalty in the race due to the mistake made at Assen in the Netherlands, where he crashed forcing Aleix Espargarò to a digression on the sand that prevented the Aprilia rider from fight for the victory won by Francesco Bagnaia.

The Ducati rider was the protagonist of an unedifying episode in Ibiza when failed a blood alcohol test following a car accident while driving. However, Bagnaia made up for it with interests by dominating the Race of Champions in World Ducati Week in Misano. In the championship Quartararo leads the standings with 172 points, 21 ahead of Aleix Espargarò, while Bagnaia is chasing at -66 also behind Johann Zarco, third with 8 points more than the VR46 riders academy rider.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP, TV8 it will guarantee the deferred qualifications and races. On FormulaPassion.it as always you will find the direct written report of each session of the MotoGP. Hereinafter i details relating to the times of the sessions and television programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes.

MotoGP 2022, British GP, session times

Friday 5th August

10.00-10.40 am, Moto3, PL1

10.55-11.40 am, MotoGP, PL1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

11.55-12.35 am, Moto2, PL1

14.15-14.55, Moto3, PL2

15.10-15.50, MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

16.10-16.50, Moto2, PL2

Saturday 6th August

10.00-10.40 am, Moto3, PL3

10.55-11.40 am, MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

11.55-12.35 am, Moto2, PL3

13.35-13.50, Moto3, Q1

2.00pm-2.15pm, Moto3, Q2

2.30pm-3.00pm, MotoGP, PL4 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15.10-15.25, MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15.35-15.50, MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

16.10-16.25, Moto2, Q1

16.35-16.50 hours, Moto2, Q2

Sunday 7th August

10.20-10.30 am, Moto3, Warm Up

10.40-11.00, MotoGP, Warm Up (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

11.10-11.20 am, Moto2, Warm Up

12.20, Moto3, Race

2.00 pm, MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

3.30 pm, Moto2, Race

Programming on TV8

Saturday 6th August

5.30 pm Summary of Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP Qualifications

Sunday 7th August

3.10 pm Moto3, Race

17.00 MotoGP, Race

6.30 pm Moto2, Race



MotoGP circuit

Route: 5.9 km

Curves: 18, 8 to the left, 10 to the right

Width: 15m

Longest straight: 770m

MotoGP roll of honor (Until 2009 the British Grand Prix was held at the Donington circuit)

2002 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2003 – Max Biaggi (Honda)

2004 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2005 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2006 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2007 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2008 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2009 – Andrea Dovizioso (Honda)

2010 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2011 – Casey Stoner (Honda)

2012 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2013 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2014 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2015 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2016 – Maverick Viñales (Suzuki)

2017 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2019 – Alex Rins (Suzuki)

2021 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

Moto2 roll of honor

2010 – Jules Cluzel (Suter)

2011 – Stefan Bradl (Kalex)

2012 – Pol Espargaro (Kalex)

2013 – Scott Redding (Kalex)

2014 – Esteve Rabat (Kalex)

2015 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2016 – Thomas Luthi (Kalex)

2017 – Takaaki Nakagami (Kalex)

2019 – Augusto Fernandez (Kalex)

2021 – Remy Gardner (Kalex)

Moto3 roll of honor

2012 – Maverick Vinales (FTR Honda)

2013 – Luis Salom (KTM)

2014 – Alex Rins (Honda)

2015 – Danny Kent (Honda)

2016 – Brad Binder (KTM)

2017 – Aron Canet (Honda)

2019 – Marcos Ramirez (Honda)

2021 – Romano Fenati (Husqvarna)