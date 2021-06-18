



[MotoGP] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the second free practice session on 2021 German Grand Prix, eighth race of the MotoGP world championship.

These are the weekend times: PL1 Fri 09:55 / PL2 Fri 14:10 / PL3 Sat 09.55 / PL4 Sat 13.30 / Qualifying Sat 14.10 / Warm Up Sun 09.40 / Race Sun 14.00.

Session in progress

• Live Top5 ranking

1. Oliveira

2. Vinales

3. Quartararo

4. Pol Espargarò

5. Nakagami

14.52 – The classification is mixed with the time attacks: Oliveira (KTM) is first in 1’20.690, then Vinales (Yamaha) and Quartararo (Yamaha) with three tenths.

14.50 – Danilo Petrucci (KTM Tech3) is second in 1’21.397 with HS tire combination. Straight of Zarco (Ducati Pramac) in Turn 1.

14.45 – Ten minutes to go – The top 10 of the ranking:

1. Marc Marquez 1’21.291

2. Oliveira +0.205

3. Rins +0.337

4. Marini +0.354

5. Nakagami +0.462

6. Mir +0.529

7. Aleix Espargarò +0.532

8. Vinales +0.576

9. Petrucci +0.593

10. Zarco +0.660.

14.43 – Fall for Valentino Rossi (Yamaha Petronas) in the middle of Turn 1.

14.40 – The returning Alex Rins (Suzuki) climbs to third place in 1’21.628, three tenths behind Marquez.

In the rear Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), only 19th, 1 ″ behind Marquez. Valentino Rossi (Yamaha Petronas) is 17th, Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha Petronas) is 16th.

14.36 – The King of Sachsenring is back in front: Marc Marquez (Honda) regains the top of the standings in 1’21.291.

14.34 – Twenty minutes from the end he always drives Oliveira (KTM), ahead of Marini (Ducati VR46) and Marc Marquez (Honda).

14.31 – Great progress for Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) in 1’21.645, he is second. The Italian followed in Miller’s footsteps.

14.30 – For several laps Alex Miller (Ducati) has set records in T1 and T2, losing a lot on the rest of the track, as evidenced by his sixth place. Good seventh time for Luca Marini (Ducati VR46).

14.26 – Third position for Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) in 1’21.823.

14.25 – Ranking after 15 minutes on the track, the top 10

1. Oliveira 1’21.496

2. Marc Marquez +0.160

3. Vinales +0.371

4. Petrucci +0.388

5. Aleix Espargarò +0.395

6. Zarco +0.455

7. Nakagami +0.528

8. RIns +0.582

9. Miller +0.626

10. Alex Marquez +0.647.

14.23 – Marc Marquez (Honda) always very constant, on track with HH tires. The Spaniard is second at 0 ″ 160 from Oliveira (KTM).

14.20 – Pol Espargarò (Honda) falls again, this time in Turn 3, right in front of Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac).

14.18 – Oliveira (KTM) gets back in front of 1’21.496. with HM combination of tires. Excellent Danilo Petrucci (KTM Tech3), third at 3 tenths.

14.16 – Marc Marquez (Honda) arrives in 1’21.687, a tenth faster than Oliveira (KTM): he is first.

14.15 – Always Oliveira (KTM) in the lead in 1’21.823, then Rins (Suzuki) and Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia). Fall for Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati).

14.13 – In front of everyone we put Oliveira (KTM) in 1’22.505, then Miller (Ducati) and Rins (Suzuki).

14.10 – Green light for PL2 – Drivers immediately on the track for the last 45 minutes of the day.

14.05 – 31 degrees of the environment, 52 those of asphalt. Drivers will be able to deal with warm temperatures to check tire degradation in these conditions. The more attentive will have noticed a different helmet on Marc Marquez’s head, inspired by that of Eddie Lawson.

A closer look at the helmet @ marcmarquez93 will run this weekend at the #GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/gFbVtd4UTF – Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) June 17, 2021

14.00 – Marc Marquez confirmed himself as the king of Sachsenring in the morning. Will it be the same in the afternoon?

13.45 – Valentino Rossi’s future will certainly not be within the Petronas team.

13.30 – Let’s start our chronicle starting from what happened in the morning. Here you can retrace the PL1 minute by minute, below instead the results.