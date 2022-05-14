In the third free practice he commands the Red, who also places Miller 5th and Bastianini 10th, in the combined times, after an engine problem. Marquez 4th in the wake of the Yamaha world champion
From our correspondent Paolo Ianieri
– le mans (france)
The tension rises in the French GP in view of the pole position this afternoon, with a third round of fireworks free, which in the end sees in front of two Ducatis, that of the owner Johann Zarco and Francesco Bagnaia, with the Pramac’s Frenchman who with a time of 1’30 ”537 precedes the official GP22 of Turin by just 31 thousandths. Third, the one who on paper will be Pecco’s great opponent for tomorrow’s victory, Fabio Quartararo, praised by the very large audience of Le Mans and great Samaritan of these third free, when in the last two runs he played as a hare to Marc Marquez, who in the solitary rhythm he continues to struggle with a Honda that is always too nervous, but by now he is specializing very well in the role of wheel sucker: Marc closes 4th at 248 thousandths ahead of Jack Miller’s third Ducati.
the top-10
–
So, 6th, here is Aleix Espargaro with Aprilia, ahead of Takaaki Nakagami’s Honda LCR and Alex Rins’ Suzuki. Pol Espargaro and Enea Bastianini close the top ten qualified by right in Q2, the only one not to improve since Friday, also betrayed by an engine problem when there was a quarter of an hour to go.
the excluded
–
Out of 10 Jorge Martin, who precedes Maverick Viñales, then 13th Joan Mir ahead of Luca Marini, with Marco Bezzecchi 16th behind Brad Binder and in front of Fabio Di Giannantonio. Another complicated round, however, for Franco Morbidelli and Andrea Dovizioso, respectively 19th and 20th.
motogp fp3 le mans, the ranking
–
This is the classification of the MotoGP Free 3 at Le Mans.
- Zarco, Ducati Pramac 1: 30.537
- Bagnaia, Ducati +0.031
- Quartararo, Yamaha +0.145
- M. Marquez, Honda +0.248
- Miller, Ducati +0.300
- A. Espargaro, Aprilia +0.449
- Nakagami, LCR Honda +0.525
- Rins, Suzuki +0.550
- P. Espargaro, Honda +0.565
- Martin, Ducati Pramac +0.614
- Vinales, Aprilia +0.632
- Mir, Suzuki +0.691
- Marini, Ducati VR46 +0.691
- B. Binder, KTM +0.816
- Bezzecchi, Ducati VR46 +0.866
- Bastianini, Ducati Gresini +1.002
- By Giannantonio, Ducati Gresini +1.056
- Oliveira, KTM +1.162
- Morbidelli, Yamaha +1.179
- Dovizioso, Yamaha RNF +1.310
- Gardner, Tech3 KTM +1.350
- A. Marquez, LCR Honda +1.465
- Fernandez, Tech3 KTM +2.546
- D. Binder, Yamaha RNF +2.704
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#MotoGP #France #FP3 #Ducatis #front #Zarco #precedes #Bagnaia #Quartararo #3rd
Leave a Reply