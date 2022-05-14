The tension rises in the French GP in view of the pole position this afternoon, with a third round of fireworks free, which in the end sees in front of two Ducatis, that of the owner Johann Zarco and Francesco Bagnaia, with the Pramac’s Frenchman who with a time of 1’30 ”537 precedes the official GP22 of Turin by just 31 thousandths. Third, the one who on paper will be Pecco’s great opponent for tomorrow’s victory, Fabio Quartararo, praised by the very large audience of Le Mans and great Samaritan of these third free, when in the last two runs he played as a hare to Marc Marquez, who in the solitary rhythm he continues to struggle with a Honda that is always too nervous, but by now he is specializing very well in the role of wheel sucker: Marc closes 4th at 248 thousandths ahead of Jack Miller’s third Ducati.