Another weekend of motorsport not to be missed on Sky and in streaming on NOW: the MotoGP stops in Le Mans for the French Grand Prix – where the Moto E also takes to the track – in the United States the IMS Grand Prix is ​​held for the NTT IndyCar Series, at Magny Cours Valentino Rossi is behind the wheel for the GT World Challenge Europe, the Ferrari Challenge is on stage at Le Castellet and in Berlin the four-wheel electric motor is back on track with the Formula E. From Thursday 12 to Sunday 15 May it will be another weekend not to be missed on Sky for all motorsport enthusiasts.

Another European stage for MotoGP: from Thursday 12 May, the appointment with the French Grand Prix, with the top class race scheduled for Sunday 15 May at 2 pm on Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Sport One and streaming on NOW, told by Guido Meda and Mauro Sanchini, with the incursions of the insider Mattia Pasini. Also on Sunday, from 8.55 am the warm up of the three classes. Then the other races: Moto3 starts at 11 and Moto2 starts at 12.20. Moto E will also be on track: Race 1 on Saturday at 16.20, Race 2 on Sunday at 17 (deferred).

Thursday 12 May

2.15pm: Paddock Pass

5pm: MotoGP riders press conference

6.15 pm: Racebook

Friday 13 May

8.55: free practice 1 Moto3

9.50 am: free practice 1 MotoGP

10.50 am: free practice 1 Moto2

11.50 am: live paddock

1 pm: live paddock

1.10 pm: free practice 2 Moto3

02.05 pm: free practice 2 MotoGP

15.05: Moto2 free practice 2

4 pm: Paddock Live Show

16.30: Talent Time

Saturday 14 May

8.55: Moto3 free practice 3

9.50 am: MotoGP free practice 3

10.50 am: Moto2 free practice 3

11.50 am: Paddock Live

12.15 pm: Paddock Live

12.30 pm: Moto3 qualifying

1.30 pm: free practice 4 MotoGP

2.10 pm: MotoGP qualifying

3.10 pm: Moto2 qualifying

16.05: Paddock Live

16.20: Moto E – Race 1

5pm: Paddock Live Show

5.30 pm: Talent Time

5.45 pm: qualifying press conference

Sunday 15th May

8.55: Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP warm up

10.30 am: Paddock Live

11 am: Moto3 race

12.00: Paddock Live

12.20 pm: Moto2 race

1.15pm: Paddock Live

1.30 pm: Grid

2 pm: MotoGP race

3 pm: Red Zone

4 pm: Race Anatomy MotoGP

5pm: Moto E – Race 2 (deferred)