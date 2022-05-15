[Aggiornamento domenica 15 maggio ore 08:30] – At the moment it is not raining yet on the ‘Bugatti’ of Le Mans, but the chances of rain are 85% precisely in conjunction with the MotoGP race scheduled at 14:00. If the clear weather were to remain in the morning, the riders of the premier class would have to face the worst situation, that is to run in the wet or with imminent rain without ever having tried the wet conditions over the weekend.

There could be no self-respecting French Grand Prix without the great opportunity to attend a Sunday marked by rain. This has been the case in recent editions and the trend could also be confirmed in 2022. On the other hand, the weather is clear as regards Friday and Saturday. Below are the data on the portal accuweather.com.

MotoGP 2022 | GP France 2022, the weather forecast

Friday 13 May

Sky: partly sunny

Rainfall possibilities: 1%

Max / min temperatures: 23/10 ° C

Wind: from NNW 7 km / h gusts to 19 km / h

Saturday 14 May

Sky: mostly sunny

Rainfall possibilities: 9%

Max / min temperatures: 25/12 ° C

Wind: from ENE 11 km / h gusts to 28 km / h

Sunday 15th May

Sky: a couple of showers and heavy thunderstorms

Rainfall possibilities: 70%

Max / min temperatures: 26/14 ° C

Wind: from E 15 km / h gusts to 30 km / h