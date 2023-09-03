



09.55 – Checkered flag for the Warm Up of the Catalan GP – Latest improvements: the two Aprilias finish in the lead with Maverick Vinales (1’40.082) and Aleix Espargarò (1’40.111, author of a straight in Turn 1 at the end). Behind them the two Yamahas, with Franco Morbidelli third (1’40.184) ahead of Fabio Quartararo (1’40.339). He didn’t force Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), 13th at 0″773.



09.54 – Behind Quartararo (Yamaha, MM) is now Oliveira (Aprilia RNF, MM) just a few thousandths away, third is Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia, MM). Marc Marquez (Honda, MM) is last at 3″6.

Quartararo is riding with the old aerodynamics.

Interestingly, @FabioQ20 has switched back to the old aero for warm-up! 👀 Let’s see if it suddenly improves his feeling with the bike 🤔#CatalanGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/APwAO7dvR7 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 3, 2023

09.52 – Crash in Turn 1 for Bastianini (Ducati), yellow flags on the track. Best time now for Quartararo (Yamaha, MM) in 1’40.339, second Binder (KTM), third Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), fourth Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas), fifth Bagnaia (Ducati).

09.50 – Binder (KTM, MM) took the lead in 1’40.646, followed by Quartararo (Yamaha, MM), Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac, MM), Vinales (Aprilia, MM) and Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas, MM).

09.49 – Displayed the white flag with a red cross, a sign of a few drops of rain on the track. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia, MM) first in 1’41.257, behind him Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF, MM) and Quartararo (Yamaha, MM).

09.48 – The prevailing choice of tires is Medium front and Medium rear. Only Nakagami (Honda LCR) is testing a front Soft; Bagnaia (Ducati), Lecuona (Honda LCR) and Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) a rear Soft.

09.45 – Green light for the Warm Up of the Catalan GP – Ten minutes available to the 22 riders of the premier class for the final refinement of the set-up in view of the afternoon race.

09.40 – First update dedicated to the weather: the sky is always very cloudy, the temperature is 23°, the wind equal to 10 km/h.

Appointment at 09:45 for the live text of the Warm Up of the Catalan Grand Prix.

MotoGP in Barcelona: it’s race day

Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and good reading of the textual report of the Warm Up and the Catalan Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. The last stage of the new MotoGP 2023 format is the traditional Sunday race of the Catalan Grand Prix, which will start at 14:00 Italian time. In Barcelona, ​​the scene of the eleventh championship contest of 2023, only one starting rider will be missing, Alex Rins, replaced in the Honda LCR team by Iker Lecuona.

The 12 laps of the Sprint on Saturday – on a damp track – recorded the victory of Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), ahead of Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia). Nothing new for the Sunday grand prix, which will keep the traditional number of laps (24) and the classic score (25, 20, 16, 13, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1) and will use the starting grid generated by qualifying.

This morning – at 09:45 Italian time – the Warm Up will start: 10 minutes for a quick test of the set-up and a check of the track conditions in view of the afternoon race.