After the Italian rule in Silverstone in Great Britain with Francesco Bagnaia to ride five Italian bikes in the first five places in the MotoGP class, the World Championship makes a stop in Austria at the Red Bull Ring. The Ducati rider has 49 points to recover from Fabio Quartararo and will be able to take advantage of the field factor to try to get even closer to El Diablo.

The Desmosedici have in fact always shone on the ups and downs that follow the profiles of the Styrian hills, but this year there is something new which could help Fabio Quartararo to limit the damage. In the fast section that leads from Curva-1 to the corner of Curva-3, in fact, for safety reasons, a chicane has been inserted, a change of right-left direction that will force the drivers to brake and then reach the next grapple with much less. speed.

A change of layout for safety reasons that should help the Yamaha M1 thanks to the handling and agility of the Japanese bike, which appeared in clear difficulty in Great Britain on the long straights at Silverstone. The conditions of Aleix Espargarò, second in the world championship, 22 points behind Quartararo, must also be evaluated. The Aprilia rider, in fact, will race after the heel fracture remedied in PL3 in Northamptonshire and emerged only 48 hours later.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGPwhile TV8 will ensure the transmission in deferred of qualifications and races on Saturday and Sunday. FormulaPassion.it as always, it will provide the direct text of the MotoGP sessions. Below are all the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes.

MotoGP 2022, GP Austria, the times of the sessions

Friday 19 August

08.25-08.45 am, MotoE, PL1

09.00-09.40, Moto3, PL1

09.55-10.40, MotoGP, PL1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10.55-11.35 am, Moto2, PL1

12.35-12.55, MotoE, PL2

13.15-13.55, Moto3, PL2

14.10-14.50, MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15.10-15.50, Moto2, PL2

16.50-17.20, MotoE, Q1 and Q2

Saturday 20 August

09.00-09.40, Moto3, PL3

09.55-10.40, MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10.55-11.35 am, Moto2, PL3

12.35-12.50, Moto3, Q1

13.00-13.15, Moto3, Q2

13.30-14.00, MotoGP, PL4 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

14.10-14.25, MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

14.35-14.50, MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15.10-15.25, Moto2, Q1

15.35-15.50, Moto2, Q2

4.15 pm, MotoE, Race-1

Sunday 21 August

09.00-09.10, Moto3, Warm Up

09.20-09.30, Moto2, Warm Up

09.40-10.00, MotoGP, Warm Up (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

11.00 am, Moto3, Race

12.20, Moto2, Race

2.00 pm, MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

3.30 pm, MotoE, Race-2

Programming on TV8

Saturday 20 August

3.30 pm Summary of Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP Qualifications

Sunday 21 August

2.00 pm Moto3, Race

3.15 pm Moto2, Race

17.00 MotoGP, Race

MotoGP circuit

Route: 4.3 km

Curves: 11, 3 to the left, 8 to the right

Width: 13m

Longest straight: 626m

MotoGP roll of honor

2016 – Andrea Iannone (Ducati)

2017 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2018 – Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati)

2019 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2020 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) / Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2021 – Jorge Martin (Ducati) / Brad Binder (KTM)

Moto2 roll of honor

2016 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2017 – Franco Morbidelli (Kalex)

2018 – Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex)

2019 – Brad Binder (KTM)

2020 – Jorge Martin (KTM) / Marco Bezzecchi (Kalex)

2021 – Marco Bezzecchi (Kalex) / Raul Fernandez (Kalex)

Moto3 roll of honor

2016 – Joan Mir (KTM)

2017 – Joan Mir (Honda)

2018 – Marco Bezzecchi (KTM)

2019 – Romano Fenati (Honda)

2020 – Albert Arenas (KTM) / Celestino Vietti (KTM)

2021 – Pedro Acosta (KTM) / Sergio Garcia (GasGas)