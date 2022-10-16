At Phillip Island Pecco is third behind the Spaniard from Suzuki and Marc Marquez, but Quartararo’s crash propels him to the top of the standings with 14 points ahead: in Malaysia he has the first match point for the title. Well done Bezzecchi, Bastianini and Marini

Massimo Brizzi – Milan

Pecco Bagnaia puts the arrow on and sees the rainbow. Alex Rins' Suzuki won in Australia, an honor to the Hamamatsu manufacturer that he left at the end of the year, but the Piedmontese from Ducati with 3rd place behind Marc Marquez completes and perfects the overtaking operation against Fabio Quartararo, who ended sensationally on the ground after a very difficult GP. After almost six months, in fact, the MotoGP World Championship changes masters, with Bagnaia the new leader of the classification at +14 on the Frenchman on Yamaha and +27 on Aleix Espargaro, ninth with Aprilia. Now in Malaysia, next Sunday, Bagnaia has his first world championship match point on the Desmo-racket.

burst of emotions – A delicate race for the fate of the World Championship does not skimp on emotions and recalls that of 2015 for how tight it is. Quartararo gives the biggest ones for the standings, who first runs into a straight that knocks him out of the points, then falls on lap 11 at turn 2 when he was trying to get back up. At that point Bagnaia, warned from the pits of the world leader's departure from the scene, did not break up and dares: he fought in front with Rins, Marquez and Bezzecchi showing courage and character and coldness. He only gives in on the last lap, but his podium is worth gold for the World Championship. At the foot of the podium an excellent Marco Bezzecchi, 4th ahead of Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini to complete the Ducati smile: the Borgo Panigale manufacturer places six Desmosedici in the first eight places and has the great opportunity to uncork for the most awaited trophy of the times by Casey Stoner.

what a race – Sun, dry track and different tire choices, with a prevalence of hard compound at the rear, except for Marquez with the soft, and hard at the front, but with the Ducati choosing the medium. At the start, a nice shot by Martin, with Marquez in the wake and Bagnaia who after an uncertain start is good at overtaking his rivals, Espargaro and Quartararo. Miller has wings on his feet and goes in the wake of Bagnaia while Quartararo makes a patatrac going long at turn 4 and plummeting in the standings. Bagnaia is the virtual leader, but he has to think about the internal struggle with his teammate, who on the home track wants to do well, and Alex Rins, in great pace with Suzuki. Miller on the 9th lap, however, is stretched by Alex Marquez, paradoxically in the curve that has recently been dedicated to him, and before the battle starts. It involves Bagnaia, Marquez, Rins, Bezzecchi, Martin, Aleix Espargaro collected in less than 1 second, with Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini in recovery. Rins does not discount Bagnaia, nor does he spare Bez with Marquez: throbbing duels. We arrive at the last lap with Bagnaia in front of Rins and Marquez, but the Spanish couple passes Pecco in turn 2 and goes to fight for the victory. Marc tries, but Rins is very good at closing all the gates: a deserved triumph for him and a Suzuki that, before the farewell, deserved a day of glory for the professionalism with which he continued to work. Shared, after this extraordinary race, with the joy of Bagnaia and the redhead.