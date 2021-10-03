[MotoGP] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the first free practice session of the 2021 Grand Prix of the Americas, 15th race of the MotoGP world championship.
These are the weekend times: PL1 Fri 16.55 / PL2 Fri 21.10 / PL3 Sat 16.55 / PL4 Sat 20.30 / Qualifying Sat 21.10 / Warm Up Sun 16.40 / Race Sun 21.00.
Race in progress
20.58 – Off to the formation lap.
20.55 – Everything is ready for the reconnaissance lap of the Austin MotoGP class race. In Moto3, Izan Guevara established himself after a race marked by accidents and red flags. In Moto2 success for Raul Fernandez.
20.52 – 31 degrees of air temperature, 41 degrees of asphalt. Sun, blue sky and some clouds on the Texas track.
20.50 – Ten minutes to the start of the Grand Prix of the Americas, these are the top five positions of the world championship standings:
|1
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|Yamaha
|234
|2
|Francis BAGNAIA
|Ducati
|186
|3
|Joan MIR
|Suzuki
|168
|4
|Johann ZARCO
|Ducati
|141
|5
|Jack MILLER
|Ducati
|139
20.45 – Tire choice: for almost all the riders the decision was the Hard front and Soft rear combination. Three exceptions: Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) and Valentino Rossi (Yamaha Petronas) are on Hard-Medium; Pol Espargarò (Honda) on Hard-Hard.
20.40 – This is the starting grid of the race. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) will be missing, who decided together with the team not to take part in the American weekend after the death of his cousin Dean Berta Vinales in the Supersport 300.
|1st Row
|1. Francesco Bagnaia 2: 02.781
Ducati
|2. Fabio Quartararo 2: 03.129
Yamaha
|3. Marc Marquez 2: 03.209
Honda
|2nd Row
|4. Jorge Martin 2: 03.278 Ducati
|5. Takaaki Nakagami 2: 03.292
Honda
|6. Johann Zarco 2: 03.379
Aprilia
|3rd Row
|7. Alex Rins 2: 03.453
Suzuki
|8. Joan Mir 2: 03.528
Suzuki
|9. Luca Marini 2: 03.546 Ducati
|4th Row
|10. Jack Miller 2: 03.720
Ducati
|11. Brad Binder 2: 03.781
KTM
|12. Pol Espargarò 2: 03.875
Honda
|5th Row
|13. Franco Morbidelli 2: 03.872
Yamaha
|14. Andrea Dovizioso 2: 04.044
Yamaha
|15. Alex Marquez 2: 04.100
Honda
|6th Row
|16. Enea Bastianini 2: 04.118
Ducati
|17. Iker Lecuona 2: 04.324
KTM
|18. Miguel Oliveira 2: 04.392
KTM
|7th Row
|19. Aleix Espargarò 2: 04.419
Aprilia
|20. Valentino Rossi 2: 04.699
Yamaha
|21. Danilo Petrucci 2: 04.829
KTM
20.35 – There will be 20 laps that will make up the MotoGP race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, for a total of 110.3 km. The track is 5.5 km long and consists of 20 curves, 11 to the left and 9 to the right. The main straight is 1.2 km long.
