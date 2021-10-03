



[MotoGP] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the first free practice session of the 2021 Grand Prix of the Americas, 15th race of the MotoGP world championship.

These are the weekend times: PL1 Fri 16.55 / PL2 Fri 21.10 / PL3 Sat 16.55 / PL4 Sat 20.30 / Qualifying Sat 21.10 / Warm Up Sun 16.40 / Race Sun 21.00.

Race in progress

20.58 – Off to the formation lap.

20.55 – Everything is ready for the reconnaissance lap of the Austin MotoGP class race. In Moto3, Izan Guevara established himself after a race marked by accidents and red flags. In Moto2 success for Raul Fernandez.

20.52 – 31 degrees of air temperature, 41 degrees of asphalt. Sun, blue sky and some clouds on the Texas track.

20.50 – Ten minutes to the start of the Grand Prix of the Americas, these are the top five positions of the world championship standings:

1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 234 2 Francis BAGNAIA Ducati 186 3 Joan MIR Suzuki 168 4 Johann ZARCO Ducati 141 5 Jack MILLER Ducati 139

20.45 – Tire choice: for almost all the riders the decision was the Hard front and Soft rear combination. Three exceptions: Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) and Valentino Rossi (Yamaha Petronas) are on Hard-Medium; Pol Espargarò (Honda) on Hard-Hard.

20.40 – This is the starting grid of the race. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) will be missing, who decided together with the team not to take part in the American weekend after the death of his cousin Dean Berta Vinales in the Supersport 300.

1st Row 1. Francesco Bagnaia 2: 02.781

Ducati 2. Fabio Quartararo 2: 03.129

Yamaha 3. Marc Marquez 2: 03.209

Honda 2nd Row 4. Jorge Martin 2: 03.278 Ducati 5. Takaaki Nakagami 2: 03.292

Honda 6. Johann Zarco 2: 03.379

Aprilia 3rd Row 7. Alex Rins 2: 03.453

Suzuki 8. Joan Mir 2: 03.528

Suzuki 9. Luca Marini 2: 03.546 Ducati 4th Row 10. Jack Miller 2: 03.720

Ducati 11. Brad Binder 2: 03.781

KTM 12. Pol Espargarò 2: 03.875

Honda 5th Row 13. Franco Morbidelli 2: 03.872

Yamaha 14. Andrea Dovizioso 2: 04.044

Yamaha 15. Alex Marquez 2: 04.100

Honda 6th Row 16. Enea Bastianini 2: 04.118

Ducati 17. Iker Lecuona 2: 04.324

KTM 18. Miguel Oliveira 2: 04.392

KTM 7th Row 19. Aleix Espargarò 2: 04.419

Aprilia 20. Valentino Rossi 2: 04.699

Yamaha 21. Danilo Petrucci 2: 04.829

KTM

20.35 – There will be 20 laps that will make up the MotoGP race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, for a total of 110.3 km. The track is 5.5 km long and consists of 20 curves, 11 to the left and 9 to the right. The main straight is 1.2 km long.