The news of the farewell of the Suzuki the MotoGP had already been in the air for a few days, but today, on the eve of the French Grand Prix, the official announcement came definitively directly from the Japanese team: at the end of the current season, the Hamamatsu house will leave the premier class of the World Championship. A news that took everyone in the world by surprise, even more so for those who work and make up a team that won the 2020 drivers’ title with Joan Mir.

A bolt from the blue, of course, also for the latter, teammate of the compatriot Alex Rins. The 26-year-old Catalan expressed his despair over the choice of Suzuki, commenting on it to the microphones of the MotoGP: “They were certainly tough days, also because they told us in Jerez after Monday’s tests, and we experienced it as a shock – explained the Spanish number 42 – nobody expected it. For us and for the guys in the pits it was a very emotional moment, and now we will see what the future holds, even if the first goal remains to finish this season in the best possible way by doing what had already been done before: giving 100% to every race and living Suzuki’s style. For example, it will be our last time here at Le Mans, and therefore we will have to live in the moment ”.

Regardless of the complexity of the present, for Rins there is also the unknown of tomorrow, especially as regards the team with which he will tie up to continue his adventure in MotoGP starting from 2023: “For the moment I haven’t talked to anyone yet for my future – he continued – and my manager is getting to work to be able to get in touch with other teams, but I prefer to stay on the sidelines, as this year is still very important to us. There is obviously the pressure to find solutions, but at the moment we need to stay focused on the season. We are doing excellent performances and I am 4th in the standings, level on points with Bastianini, 3rd. The bike is running very well – he concluded – probably the best Suzuki of all these yearsand so let’s go on like this “.