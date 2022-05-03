The MotoGP paddock has been shaken by a shocking news since yesterday: the Suzukiin fact, it is ready to leave the premier class of the World Championship at the end of 2022. A decision in contrast with the agreements made with Dorna only a year ago, when the presence of the house from Hamamatsu was confirmed until 2026.

The organizer of the world championship has released a very tough statement against the situation that emerged at the end of the Jerez test day. Without Suzuki, in fact, the houses would go from six to five, with two bikes to ‘find’ to keep the number of participants unchanged.

Below is the official note from Dorna: “Following recent rumors relating to Suzuki’s departure from MotoGP at the end of 2022, Dorna Sports has officially contacted the Japanese company to remind them that the conditions of their contract to race in MotoGP do not allow them to take this decision unilaterally. If an agreement is found between the parties, Dorna will decide in 2023 the ideal number of manufacturers and riders registered for the championship ”.

The Spanish organizer added that: “Various manufacturers and independent realities have shown their intention to enter the championship by par as this sport continues to be a global example of close competition, innovation and fun, reaching hundreds of millions of fans around the world ”. In light of this press release, it is obvious that Suzuki will have to find an agreement with Dorna in order to break free from the agreements signed a year ago. Not to be ruled out is a plea bargain that could lead the Hamamatsu house to race in Superbike, a championship also organized by Dorna.