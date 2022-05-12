The news had already come out in the last few weeks, occupying – as expected – the front pages of all the motorsport sites: Suzuki wants to leave MotoGP at the end of 2022. Said, done. Today the official communication arrived from the house of Hamamatsu, which just two years ago had won the world championship title with Joan Mir, breaking a 20-year long fast. The Japanese are leaving the premier class of the World Championship despite a multi-year renewal signed just a few months ago. It is interesting to note that, in the official statement released by Suzuki, there is talk of “discussions with Dorna about the possibility of ending his participation in MotoGP at the end of 2022“. In fact, Dorna herself had officially warned Suzuki from taking unilateral action. We will therefore move towards a ‘consensual’ separation, which will be concretely defined in the coming months.

“Suzuki Motor Corporation is in talks with Dorna about the possibility of ending its participation in MotoGP at the end of 2022 – reads the text issued by the top management of the house – Unfortunately, the current economic situation and the need to focus its efforts on the great changes that the automotive world is facing in recent years are forcing Suzuki to shift costs and human resources to develop new technologies. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our Suzuki Ecstar Team, to all those who have supported Suzuki’s motorcycle activities for many years and to all Suzuki fans who have given us their enthusiastic support “. Now the media attention will inevitably shift to pilots and executives market. Names like Joan Mir and Alex Rins, as well as the new team manager Livio Suppo, could in fact marry elsewhere next year. There is no shortage of offers and these negotiations will become a central topic in the coming days.