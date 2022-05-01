‘Pecco’ Bagnaia at the end of a masterfully conducted race the success in the Spanish Grand Prix 2022. On the Jerez circuit the Italian certified his return to the top, obtaining the first victory of his season after the 3-in-a-row conquered at the end of the past championship. The Ducati centaur preceded Fabio Quartararo, tough in chasing Bagnaia for the entire race but never capable of attacking his rival. However, the Frenchman from Yamaha can console himself with the solitary first position in the world championship standings. Third place for Aprilia in Aleix Espargarò, who came out the winner from an intense three-way challenge with Marc Marquez (fourth at the finish line) and Jack Miller (fifth). These are the statements of the top three finishers to the microphones of the official MotoGP channel.

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati): “Beautiful day. We struggled during testing and at the start of the season, but we never stopped working. I was lucky enough to run in Portimao despite the pain. I was struggling to find the same sensations as last year and this weekend everything finally went well. I am really delighted. We are back to exploiting our potential and even more. Last year on this track we struggled more than Fabio, who was unbeatable. Instead today we made it. We managed to do an incredible job. I want to thank all the people who helped me this week with my shoulder problem and I want to enjoy this day. I send a huge hug to my family back home and my girlfriend. I’m really happy ”.

Fabio Quartararo (2nd, Yamaha): “Race was very difficult. Pecco had a fantastic start and race. I tried to overtake him on the first lap because I knew it would be difficult for my front tires. I tried them all, but he was really very fast. The pace that we managed to have today I think he was crazy. The front tire was terribly hot, the pressure was very high. I couldn’t brake deeper, but I managed to keep up with him. I think I held a good lead over who was behind. We were very fast today, but congratulations to him. It wasn’t a battle, because we didn’t overtake each other, but it was an intense race. We had a lot of fun”.

Aleix Espargarò (3rd, Aprilia): “No concessions? I feel good, I am happy. Mentally it was difficult. I was much faster than Jack and Marc but I couldn’t pass. They made some serpentines on the straight and there was no room to pass under braking. Marc in braking is really strong. Today I just had to wait for their mistake. I saw that Jack braked early and went inside. Marc lost the front and my race changed in a corner. At that point I said to myself ‘hi, now I’m pushing like crazy’ and I managed to take a second. I had speed but I couldn’t overtake, we need to improve in that sector. Congratulations to Pecco and Ducati, but we are there. We are second in the championship at -10 from the leader, so I’m dreaming ”.