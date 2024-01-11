Many ask me if this year's MotoGP will be more spectacular than F1… An obvious answer I would say, in the world championship this time we really have a lot of talents who can duel on equal terms, the show will be beautiful. Beyond the format itself: MotoGP is never like F1 where every ten minutes the race stops for a safety car that enters the track and all the enthusiasm of the competition is lost. You're excited and then – suddenly – your enthusiasm goes away.

In this way the pathos, the interest is lost, the viewer's adrenaline goes up and down. And, perhaps, after it has been reset, it starts again, and then turns off again. We can't go on like this. On motorbikes, however, it's different. Very different. And this year the show will probably be even bigger because of Marc Marquez who has moved to Ducati.

Let's clear the field of misunderstandings, controversies or jokes: Marquez is a good rider and therefore he will certainly do something. Marc is strong, without beating around the bush too much, that's for sure. So, even if in cheering there are often very personal opinions and – above all – feelings, we need to be objective: Marquez is someone who with the right bike can fight for first place. And this means only one thing, simple: that this year the fight will be closer than usual. And since we “usually” refer to very hard-fought seasons at Ducati, the show will be unique.

Speaking of Ducati: here too, in my opinion, we must be clear. There has been a lot of controversy linked to the fact that there are too many Borgo Panigale bikes on the grid. But it's normal: they made a winning bike and therefore all the teams and riders want it. Not to mention that in the past we have had periods in which there was a prevalence of Honda and Yamaha.

And then, it's the basic concept of the world championship: great talent always goes with the best bike. So – contrary to what many people think, the show increases. It's always been like this. Even when Mike Hailwood raced with me in the team: he went to Count Agusta to explain the concept that each team must have only one top driver. So he moved to Honda. And if the bikes are, technically, I won't say at the same level, but both competitive, the advantages are there for everyone. For the public, for the sponsors, for the organizers: let's not forget that many support the bike, for the brand. So it's nice to have different manufacturers on the track. Each with a top driver: it's the only way to really stimulate competition.

by GIACOMO AGOSTINI