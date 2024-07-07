Pecco Bagnaia won the German MotoGP GP today on the Sachsenring circuit. The Ducati rider wins thanks to the Jorge Martin slipped two laps from the endworld leader, when he was leading the race. Second place for Marc Marquez who, starting 13th, got the better of his brother Alex Marquez in the final brawl, who finished third. At the foot of the podium came Enea Bastianini who preceded Franco Morbidelli at the finish line. Thanks to this success Bagnaia climbs to the top of the world riders’ standings with 222 points, overtaking Martin who remains stuck at 212, while Marc Marquez is now third at 166.

Bagnaia wins the German GP for the first time taking advantage of Martin’s fall. Five Ducatis are in the top five on German soil. Oliveira is in sixth place, followed by Acosta, Bezzecchi, Binder and Fernandez to close the top ten. Quartararo is only 11th, and Vinales 12th, while Di Giannantonio retired due to a rear puncture.