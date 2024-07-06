by SIMONE PELUSO

MotoGP Sachsenring, Sprint standings

MotoGP Sachsenring, the Sprint chronicle

Jorge Martin returns to make his voice heard in his favorite hunting ground. The Sachsenring Sprint was practically dominated by the Spanish driver who, after a so-so start from pole, immediately took command again giving no escape to the competition.

Who started off very well is Pecco Bagnaiaimmediately in the lead at turn 1 from the second row, but the reigning world champion was immediately overtaken by the championship leader first and then by Miguel Oliveira. The Portuguese rider from the Trackhouse team managed to keep the #1 Desmosedici at bay, finishing with a splendid second place.

Immediately behind Bagnaia there is Enea Bastianiniauthor of a good comeback from the ninth starting position. Behind him there is an excellent Franco Morbidelliincreasingly at ease with the Ducati, while Marc Marquez’s comeback from 13th position ends in sixth place, with a final overtaking Maverick Vinales photo finish. Brad Binder, Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi close out the Top 10.

MotoGP Sachsenring, live coverage of the Sprint

The program

MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow morning with the ten-minute Warm Up starting at 9.40. Then the serious stuff will begin at 14 with the ninth Grand Prix of the season.