by SIMONE PELUSO

MotoGP Sachsenring, the race standings

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Detachment/Withdrawal 1 F. Bagnaia Ducati 30 ﻿ 2 Mr. Marquez Ducati 30 +3.804 3 A. Marquez Ducati 30 +4.334 4 E. Bastianini Ducati 30 +5.317 5 F. Morbidelli Ducati 30 +5.557 6 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 30 +10.481 7 P. Acosta GasGas 30 +14.746 8 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 30 +14.930 9 B. Binder KTM 30 +15.084 10 R. Fernandez Aprilia 30 +16.384 11 F. Quartararo Yamaha 30 +17.235 12 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 30 +18.865 13 J.Miller KTM 30 +25.425 14 A. Fernandez GasGas 30 +25.495 15 T.Nakagami Honda 30 +25.817 16 L. Marini Honda 30 +25.854 17 J.Zarco Honda 30 +25.952 18 S. Bradl Honda 30 +43.047 19 J.Mir Honda 30 +43.145 20 R.Gardner Yamaha 30 +50.115 Rit J.Martin Ducati 28 Fall Rit F. Of Gianantonio Ducati 10 Drilling

MotoGP Sachsenring, the race report

Sensational in Germany. After the victory in the Sprint on Saturday, Jorge Martin was about to fly towards a one-two at the Sachsenring but a crashed two laps from the end destroyed a practically perfect race by ending up in the gravel. A slip that has the red carpet was rolled out for Pecco Bagnaiawhich thus redeems a similar mistake made in the Sprint of Barcelona and wins by returning to the top of the standings.

An even more incredible day for Ducati, if we think that there are five Desmosedici in the top five places (there would have been six in the first six without Martin’s KO). On the podium are the two Marquez brothers from the Gresini teamwith Marc outwitting his brother Alex in the sprint after yet another masterpiece comeback from 13th place. Small note: it’s the first time two brothers have been on the podium in the top class since Imola 1997, when the Aoki brothers did it.

Good race of Franco Morbidelli who, after having entered the battle for the victory with a nice overtaking on Bagnaia on the tenth lap, finished in fifth position behind Enea Bastianini. Sixth the first of the non-Ducati, Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse), who confirmed his second place in the Sprint with a sixth final position.

Seventh Pedro Acosta, then Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder and Raul Fernandez close the Top-10. 12th Maverick Vinaleswho manages to avoid a crash on lap 7 (but still loses a lot of positions after ending up in the gravel). Fabio Di Giannantonio is out of the game, knocked out on lap 10 by a puncture in the rear tire.

MotoGP Sachsenring, live race coverage

You can relive the emotions of the Mugello race with our live news.

Future appointments

MotoGP goes on holiday with the traditional summer break in July. It will return to the track on the first weekend of August for the British Grand Prix: from 2 to 4 August the MotoGP will be at Silverstone for the tenth round of the 2024 season.