by SIMONE PELUSO
MotoGP Sachsenring, the race standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Turns
|Detachment/Withdrawal
|1
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|30
|
|2
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|30
|+3.804
|3
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|30
|+4.334
|4
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|30
|+5.317
|5
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|30
|+5.557
|6
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|30
|+10.481
|7
|P. Acosta
|GasGas
|30
|+14.746
|8
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|30
|+14.930
|9
|B. Binder
|KTM
|30
|+15.084
|10
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|30
|+16.384
|11
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|30
|+17.235
|12
|Mr. Vinales
|Aprilia
|30
|+18.865
|13
|J.Miller
|KTM
|30
|+25.425
|14
|A. Fernandez
|GasGas
|30
|+25.495
|15
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|30
|+25.817
|16
|L. Marini
|Honda
|30
|+25.854
|17
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|30
|+25.952
|18
|S. Bradl
|Honda
|30
|+43.047
|19
|J.Mir
|Honda
|30
|+43.145
|20
|R.Gardner
|Yamaha
|30
|+50.115
|Rit
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|28
|Fall
|Rit
|F. Of Gianantonio
|Ducati
|10
|Drilling
MotoGP Sachsenring, the race report
Sensational in Germany. After the victory in the Sprint on Saturday, Jorge Martin was about to fly towards a one-two at the Sachsenring but a crashed two laps from the end destroyed a practically perfect race by ending up in the gravel. A slip that has the red carpet was rolled out for Pecco Bagnaiawhich thus redeems a similar mistake made in the Sprint of Barcelona and wins by returning to the top of the standings.
An even more incredible day for Ducati, if we think that there are five Desmosedici in the top five places (there would have been six in the first six without Martin’s KO). On the podium are the two Marquez brothers from the Gresini teamwith Marc outwitting his brother Alex in the sprint after yet another masterpiece comeback from 13th place. Small note: it’s the first time two brothers have been on the podium in the top class since Imola 1997, when the Aoki brothers did it.
Good race of Franco Morbidelli who, after having entered the battle for the victory with a nice overtaking on Bagnaia on the tenth lap, finished in fifth position behind Enea Bastianini. Sixth the first of the non-Ducati, Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse), who confirmed his second place in the Sprint with a sixth final position.
Seventh Pedro Acosta, then Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder and Raul Fernandez close the Top-10. 12th Maverick Vinaleswho manages to avoid a crash on lap 7 (but still loses a lot of positions after ending up in the gravel). Fabio Di Giannantonio is out of the game, knocked out on lap 10 by a puncture in the rear tire.
MotoGP Sachsenring, live race coverage
You can relive the emotions of the Mugello race with our live news.
Future appointments
MotoGP goes on holiday with the traditional summer break in July. It will return to the track on the first weekend of August for the British Grand Prix: from 2 to 4 August the MotoGP will be at Silverstone for the tenth round of the 2024 season.
#MotoGP #Germany #race #Martin #final #Bagnaia #wins
Leave a Reply