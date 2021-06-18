Between the two quarrels Yamaha and Ducati, there is the possibility that it is the third to enjoy, that is Ktm. Miguel Oliveira with the Mugello podium and the victory in Barcelona had made it clear that it would not be wise to deal without him and, today at Sachsenrig, he reiterated it with the first place in free practice. “You have to keep an eye on him,” said Quartararo, behind the Portuguese yesterday but leader of the world rankings. The Frenchman has discovered a new rival on a track where the Ducatis seem to suffer. The best is that of Zarco, 8th, followed by that of Miller, while Bagnaia is even last. «I didn’t just fit the new tire to make time, with the level of MotoGP it is normal to be so far behind. I’m not worried, on the contrary I’m satisfied with my work »Pecco guaranteed. Tomorrow’s qualifications will show if he is right and will also serve to see the level of Marquez, who has dominated Germany for 10 years. Very fast in the morning, in the afternoon he didn’t have the energy to attempt the attack on time. “Practice is one thing and the race is another, don’t bet on me right now” he admitted candidly, aware that the recovery will still be long.

However, there are those who are worse off, like Valentino, the penultimate yesterday. «I appreciate how he is facing the situation, I could not imagine racing without having the chance to fight for the podium» commented Marc during his rival’s bad moment. Not even Rossi is happy, of course. «If I continued it is because I thought I could give good races, be among the protagonists – he explained -. I don’t mean to play for the title, but to be in the top 5 yes, on the right day to get on the podium, that would make sense ». Instead reality often sees it in the lower parts of the ranking. “2020 was a strange year, with Covid and the change of crew chief, I wanted to measure myself in a normal season. I don’t like doing 16th either, “he clarified.

The climb for the Doctor is long and will start tomorrow in qualifying, with the knowledge that the Yamaha at Sachsenring is doing well. Today Viñales was 3rd behind Quartararo, Morbidelli 10th, among them Rins’ Suzuki, Pol Espargarò and Nakagami’s Hondas, then Aleix’s Aprilia 7th, before the aforementioned Ducati.

