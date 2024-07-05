Espargaró, white flag

The fracture to the fifth metacarpal of his right hand sustained at Assen will not allow Aleix Spargaro to race on the Sachsenring weekend. The Catalan rider tried to ride in the FP1 of the German circuit, but there was no sensitivity when braking and with the handlebars, not to mention the pain.

Visited in the pits by Dr. Angel Charte, Espargaró has decided to throw in the towelas confirmed by Aprilia and Race Manager Paolo Bonora.

Bonora’s words

“He tried, he only did one lap, unfortunately he didn’t make ithe is unable to apply force with his right hand, so he has difficulty simply leaning on the handlebars and especially braking“, this is his comment on Sky Sports MotoGP. “Here the first corner is difficult, it seems, but it is very difficult, technical and he just can’t stay supported, so we thank him for trying for his effort, but we understand very well that it hurts a lot, so it is not possible to ride a motorbike like that.“.

Savadori also out

Unfortunately for Aprilia, Lorenzo Savadori – the “natural” replacement in case of defections of the owners – was also injured in Assen. Most likely the Noale manufacturer will race with only Maverick Viñales with the official team, while for Espargaró it will be a holiday dedicated to physical recovery in view of Silverstone.