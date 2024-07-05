by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Germany, FP1 standings

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Time Detachment Turns 1 J.Martin Ducati 1:20.584 – 20 2 Mr. Marquez Ducati 1:20.734 +0.150 17 3 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 1:20.878 +0.294 21 4 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 1:21.106 +0.522 22 5 P. Acosta KTM 1:21.151 +0.567 20 6 A. Fernandez KTM 1:21.151 +0.567 22 7 E. Bastianini Ducati 1:21.211 +0.627 21 8 A. Marquez Ducati 1:21.258 +0.674 24 9 F. Bagnaia Ducati 1:21.297 +0.713 20 10 R. Fernandez Aprilia 1:21.410 +0.826 22 11 J.Miller KTM 1:21.589 +1.005 23 12 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 1:21.642 +1.058 21 13 F. Morbidelli Ducati 1:21.645 +1.061 25 14 F. Quartararo Yamaha 1:21.733 +1.149 17 15 B. Binder KTM 1:21.737 +1.153 24 16 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 1:21.740 +1.156 19 17 T.Nakagami Honda 1:22.127 +1.543 23 18 J.Zarco Honda 1:22.190 +1.606 24 19 L. Marini Honda 1:22.244 +1.660 23 20 S. Bradl Honda 1:22.317 +1.733 23 21 J.Mir Honda 1:22.527 +1.943 22 22 R.Gardner Yamaha 1:22.969 +2.385 26 23 A. Espargaro Aprilia 1:32.902 +12.318 3

MotoGP Germany, the FP1 chronicle

At the Sachsenring Jorge Martin picks up where he left off. The Spaniard, who won both the Sprint and Grand Prix last year, is immediately in command of FP1 with a time of 1:20.584. A small setback at the end of the session, when the airbag opens on his Ducati Pramac: a problem that also occurred in 2023, who knows if the Spaniard will take it as a good omen. In terms of feeling, the sensations of the #89 do not seem to be ideal, with grip problems at the rear: in short, there is a lot of lap time to unlock, also because Marc Marquez He is second by 150 thousandths but without new soft tyres.

The eight-time world champion – protagonist of a harmless fall at the end of the session – confirms his great relationship with the Sachsenring and precedes the two Aprilias of Maverick Vinales and Miguel Oliveira. At Noale, Aleix Espargaró was forced to withdraw, as he tried to ride but had to return to the pits due to excessive pain caused by the fracture of the fifth metacarpal of his right hand suffered at Assen.

Also in the top 10 are Acosta, Augusto Fernandez, Bastianini, Alex Marquez. Bagnaia and Raul Fernandez. For “Pecco” a big detachment – seven tenths – in contrast with the last Fridays, where he had been fast straight away.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track at 3pm with the Practice sessions that will decide the top ten to access Q2. Tomorrow FP2 at 10.10am and then Qualifying starting at 10.50am. The Sprint is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 3pm, Sunday the Grand Prix at 2pm.