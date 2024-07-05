by VALERIO BARRETTA
MotoGP Germany, FP1 standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Time
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|1:20.584
|–
|20
|2
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|1:20.734
|+0.150
|17
|3
|Mr. Vinales
|Aprilia
|1:20.878
|+0.294
|21
|4
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|1:21.106
|+0.522
|22
|5
|P. Acosta
|KTM
|1:21.151
|+0.567
|20
|6
|A. Fernandez
|KTM
|1:21.151
|+0.567
|22
|7
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|1:21.211
|+0.627
|21
|8
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|1:21.258
|+0.674
|24
|9
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1:21.297
|+0.713
|20
|10
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|1:21.410
|+0.826
|22
|11
|J.Miller
|KTM
|1:21.589
|+1.005
|23
|12
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|1:21.642
|+1.058
|21
|13
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|1:21.645
|+1.061
|25
|14
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1:21.733
|+1.149
|17
|15
|B. Binder
|KTM
|1:21.737
|+1.153
|24
|16
|F. By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|1:21.740
|+1.156
|19
|17
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|1:22.127
|+1.543
|23
|18
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|1:22.190
|+1.606
|24
|19
|L. Marini
|Honda
|1:22.244
|+1.660
|23
|20
|S. Bradl
|Honda
|1:22.317
|+1.733
|23
|21
|J.Mir
|Honda
|1:22.527
|+1.943
|22
|22
|R.Gardner
|Yamaha
|1:22.969
|+2.385
|26
|23
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1:32.902
|+12.318
|3
MotoGP Germany, the FP1 chronicle
At the Sachsenring Jorge Martin picks up where he left off. The Spaniard, who won both the Sprint and Grand Prix last year, is immediately in command of FP1 with a time of 1:20.584. A small setback at the end of the session, when the airbag opens on his Ducati Pramac: a problem that also occurred in 2023, who knows if the Spaniard will take it as a good omen. In terms of feeling, the sensations of the #89 do not seem to be ideal, with grip problems at the rear: in short, there is a lot of lap time to unlock, also because Marc Marquez He is second by 150 thousandths but without new soft tyres.
The eight-time world champion – protagonist of a harmless fall at the end of the session – confirms his great relationship with the Sachsenring and precedes the two Aprilias of Maverick Vinales and Miguel Oliveira. At Noale, Aleix Espargaró was forced to withdraw, as he tried to ride but had to return to the pits due to excessive pain caused by the fracture of the fifth metacarpal of his right hand suffered at Assen.
Also in the top 10 are Acosta, Augusto Fernandez, Bastianini, Alex Marquez. Bagnaia and Raul Fernandez. For “Pecco” a big detachment – seven tenths – in contrast with the last Fridays, where he had been fast straight away.
MotoGP Germany, FP1 Live
You can relive the excitement of FP1 at Sachsenring with our live commentary.
The program
MotoGP returns to the track at 3pm with the Practice sessions that will decide the top ten to access Q2. Tomorrow FP2 at 10.10am and then Qualifying starting at 10.50am. The Sprint is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 3pm, Sunday the Grand Prix at 2pm.
