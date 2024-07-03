by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bagnaia towards Sachsenring

Francesco’s perfect weekend Bagnaia in Assen he brought a considerable amount of points and above all confidence to the reigning world champion. “Pecco” in Holland was in another category, as his rival Jorge Martin acknowledged, and now he is ready to complete the mission of overtaking in the standings also to celebrate 200 Grand Prix in the MotoGP.

At the Sachsenring Bagnaia arrives second in the World Championship, just ten points behind Martin, who however made a clean sweep in Germany in 2023 and represents the biggest obstacle to overcome this weekend together with Marc Marquez, the true master of the track with 11 victories.

Bagnaia’s words

“This weekend will be the last GP before the summer break and I hope to be able to close this first part of the season in the best possible way. We are coming off three very positive weekends, where we only missed the victory in the Sprint in Barcelona, ​​and in Holland everything was perfect. Last year in Germany Martín was really strong, but we also managed to be more competitive on Sunday. Now we just have to stay focused. The conditions to continue doing well are there and, if we work as we have done so far, I am sure that we will be able to do well this weekend too.”, this is the comment of #1 on the Ducati channels.

Bastianini’s words

It will be an important weekend for Enea too Bastianiniwho with his great comeback in Assen has moved to just six points behind Marc Marquez: “If we look at the statistics, the Sachsenring is a track where Marc has always been fast so I expect him to be the man to beat this weekend.. In any case, I am confident: our basic setup is working well almost everywhere and we come from two positive grands prix. I am convinced that we can do well in Germany too. We will give our best as always”.