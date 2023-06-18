What is the ranking of MotoGP in Germany? Who won the race at Sachsenring,where the seventh race of the MotoGP 2023 championship? On the German track head to head Bagnaia-Martin. The Spanish rider took the victory by crossing the finish line first by a fraction of a second, ahead of Bagnaia. For the first time in MotoGP, Ducati monopolizes the top 5 with Zarco (Pramac Racing) third ahead of Bezzecchi and Marini (VR46 Racing Team), while they are 8 Desmosedici GPs in the top 9.
MotoGP Germany 2023
The German Grand Prix at Sachsenring, seventh appointment of the 2023 MotoGP seasonwas won by Jorge Martin on Ducati Pramac Racing. Francis Bagnaia and Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) were the protagonists of an intense head to head in the seventh round of the MotoGP World Championship.
The Spanish rider hit his mark second win in his career in the premier class, crossing the finish line with an advantage of only 0.06 seconds over the official Ducati rider. He finished third Johann Zarco.
MOTOGP, race podium GERMANY
This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the seventh race of the 2023 season Germany on the circuit of Sachsenring:
1) Jorge Martin (Ducati)
2) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)
3) Johann Zarco (Ducati)
MotoGP Germany 2023, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|LAPS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|30
|40’52.449
|2
|1
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|30
|0.064
|3
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|30
|7.013
|4
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|30
|8,430
|5
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|30
|11,679
|6
|43
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|30
|11,904
|7
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|30
|14.040
|8
|23
|Aeneas Bastianini
|Ducati
|30
|14,859
|9
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|30
|17.061
|10
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|30
|19,648
|11
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|30
|19,997
|12
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|30
|22,949
|13
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|30
|25.117
|14
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|30
|25,327
|15
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|30
|25,503
|16
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|30
|28,543
|17
|94
|Jonas Folger
|KTM
|30
|48,962
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|18
|12 Laps
|Withdraw
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|8
|22 Laps
|Withdraw
