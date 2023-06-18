What is the ranking of MotoGP in Germany? Who won the race at Sachsenring,where the seventh race of the MotoGP 2023 championship? On the German track head to head Bagnaia-Martin. The Spanish rider took the victory by crossing the finish line first by a fraction of a second, ahead of Bagnaia. For the first time in MotoGP, Ducati monopolizes the top 5 with Zarco (Pramac Racing) third ahead of Bezzecchi and Marini (VR46 Racing Team), while they are 8 Desmosedici GPs in the top 9.

MotoGP Germany 2023

The German Grand Prix at Sachsenring, seventh appointment of the 2023 MotoGP seasonwas won by Jorge Martin on Ducati Pramac Racing. Francis Bagnaia and Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) were the protagonists of an intense head to head in the seventh round of the MotoGP World Championship.

Jorge Martin (Ducati) won the 2023 MotoGP German GP

The Spanish rider hit his mark second win in his career in the premier class, crossing the finish line with an advantage of only 0.06 seconds over the official Ducati rider. He finished third Johann Zarco.

MOTOGP, race podium GERMANY

This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the seventh race of the 2023 season Germany on the circuit of Sachsenring:

1) Jorge Martin (Ducati)

2) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

3) Johann Zarco (Ducati)

The podium with three Ducatis in the MotoGP race in Germany 2023

MotoGP Germany 2023, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE LAPS TIME WITHDRAW 1 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 30 40’52.449 2 1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 30 0.064 3 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 30 7.013 4 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 30 8,430 5 10 Luca Marini Ducati 30 11,679 6 43 Jack Miller KTM 30 11,904 7 73 Alex Marquez Ducati 30 14.040 8 23 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 30 14,859 9 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 30 17.061 10 88 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 30 19,648 11 37 Augusto Fernandez KTM 30 19,997 12 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 30 22,949 13 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 30 25.117 14 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 30 25,327 15 25 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 30 25,503 16 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 30 28,543 17 94 Jonas Folger KTM 30 48,962 33 Brad Binder KTM 18 12 Laps Withdraw 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 8 22 Laps Withdraw MotoGP race standings Germany 2023

If you have read the results and classifications of the MotoGP stage in Germany 2023, I suggest you also look into these links below…

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK