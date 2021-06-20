



These are the weekend times: PL1 Fri 09:55 / PL2 Fri 14:10 / PL3 Sat 09.55 / PL4 Sat 13.30 / Qualifying Sat 14.10 / Warm Up Sun 09.40 / Race Sun 14.00.

The race will start at 2.00 pm

• LIVE Top5 ranking (grid)

1. Zarco

2. Quartararo

3. Aleix Espargarò

4. Miller

5. Marc Marquez

13.45 – Fifteen minutes to go – Michelin has communicated the choice of tires for the drivers. Uniform decision on HM, with few exceptions: Vinales (Yamaha) on MM, Nakagami (Honda LCR) on MS, Bagnaia (Ducati) on MM and Martin (Ducati Pramac) on MM.

13.42 – To avoid surprises, vehicles are being prepared in the pits in view of a possible bike change.

13.40 – There will be 30 laps to complete on the Sachsenring track, each of 3.7 km for a total of 110.1 km. Ten curves to the left, three to the right, the main straight is 700 meters long, while the carriageway is 12 meters wide. In the last GP held in Germany – in 2019 – Marc Marquez won, ahead of Maverick Vinales and Cal Crutchlow.

13.35 – A few drops of rain have peeped into the paddock, but the track remains dry. In the morning ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia (Ducati) was the only rider to run in the wet tires.

13.30 – This is the top 5 of the championship standings after 7 world championship races.

1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 115 2 Johann ZARCO Ducati 101 3 Jack MILLER Ducati 90 4 Francis BAGNAIA Ducati 88 5 Joan MIR Suzuki 78

13.20 – During the Warm Up the quickest was Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), then Pol Espargarò (Honda) and Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR). Poleman Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac) finished only in sixteenth place.

13.10 – Two KTM brand winners in Moto3 and Moto2, with Pedro Acosta and Remy Gardner triumphant at the Sachsenring. 28.9 ° is the air temperature, 39.3 ° that of the asphalt and the sky is cloudy.

13.00 – The starting grid for the German Grand Prix