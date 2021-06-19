[MotoGP] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the fourth free practice session and the qualifications of 2021 German Grand Prix, eighth race of the MotoGP world championship.

These are the weekend times: PL1 Fri 09:55 / PL2 Fri 14:10 / PL3 Sat 09.55 / PL4 Sat 13.30 / Qualifying Sat 14.10 / Warm Up Sun 09.40 / Race Sun 14.00.

PL4 will start at 13.30

13.05 – Fourth free practice session which, as usual, will be essential to understand the hierarchies at the pace-race level. Then it will be time for qualifying. These are the Sachsenring Q2 qualifiers: Quartararo, Miller, Zarco, Oliveira, A. Espargaró, Martin, Nakagami, Bagnaia and the two Marquez.

13.00 – Let’s start the live broadcast with the results of PL3.