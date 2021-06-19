[MotoGP] – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the third free practice session of 2021 German Grand Prix, eighth race of the MotoGP world championship.

These are the weekend times: PL1 Fri 09:55 / PL2 Fri 14:10 / PL3 Sat 09.55 / PL4 Sat 13.30 / Qualifying Sat 14.10 / Warm Up Sun 09.40 / Race Sun 14.00.

PL3 will start at 09.55

09.30 – Obviously, to say the least narrow gaps at Sachsenring, this is the situation after PL2.

09.15 – Let’s start our chronicle starting from Marc Marquez’s words on the difficulty in identifying with Valentino Rossi at this moment in the Doctor’s career.