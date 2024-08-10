MotoGp, Gemma Pinto’s holidays: Marc Marquez’s girlfriend runs fast… on social media

Marc Marquez takes a weekend off from racing: MotoGp stopped waiting for the return to the track on Sunday 18 August 2024 in Austria, on the Red Bull Ring which promises to be favorable to Ducati. A great opportunity for the8 times World Champion to try to get his first win of the season and close the gap on the three riders ahead of him (Jorge Martin-Pecco Bagnaia in the lead, then Enea Bastianini just ahead).

Marc is having a great MotoGP seasondespite not having an official Ducati (which he will have next year when he moves to the internal Ducati team alongside Bagnaia).

Meanwhile, the girlfriend of the Spanish motorcycle world championship phenomenon, Gemma Pintoin this hot summer of 2024 she enchants her followers (225 thousand) with photos from the sea. It should be remembered that the 27-year-old Spanish girl is an influencer (numbers that have grown a lot in recent months), but not only that. First of all, she has a degree in Communication, Marketing and Advertising and works as a brand and PR manager for a cosmetics company.