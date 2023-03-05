The Tech3 team, now renamed GasGas Factory Racing, has unveiled its colors for the 2023 MotoGP season. The event took place on Saturday 4 March at the legendary Catalan brand’s plant in Terrassa (Barcelona), thus making the French team the seventh team on the grid to present its lineup.

After defending the Yamaha colors as a satellite team for a decade, Hervé Poncharal decided to join KTM in 2019, given that the Mattighofen brand guaranteed him two RC16 identical to those of the factory team.

But now the transalpine team takes a further step forward, because it becomes the official team of the GasGas brand, even if it is a more apparent status than anything else. The bikes the two riders will have will in fact be the same RC16s of Jack Miller and Brad Binder.

It is therefore a marketing maneuver very similar to those already seen in Moto3, where KTM also lines up the GasGas and Husqvarna brands with the same bike. Not surprisingly, Pit Beirer, KTM’s motorsport manager, was also present at the event.

GasGas RC16 Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

The most important changes concern the line-up, which has been completely renewed compared to last season, very disappointing for both the team and the riders. The bad relations between Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez had in fact created a climate of tension inside the garage, which didn’t help the results either, so a change was undoubtedly healthy.

While the Australian finally decided to make the leap to World Superbike with the Yamaha of Team GRT, the Spaniard has remained on the MotoGP grid and will ride an Aprilia with the colors of RNF Racing.

The new GasGas couple is instead made up of the return horse Pol Espargaro and the reigning Moto2 world champion Augusto Fernandez, who is therefore preparing to make his debut in the premier class.

As mentioned, this is a double comeback for the rider from Granollers, given that in his career he defended both the colors of Team Tech3 and those of KTM. For the compatriot, on the other hand, it was the great opportunity in his career, obtained thanks to the conquest of the middle class title.

The goal will be to try and bring the team back to the levels it has already shown it can achieve both in its interlude with Yamaha and KTM, when for example in 2020 it was able to take two victories with Miguel Oliveira.

