Not being able to accumulate kilometers on the track on the bikes with which they will take part in the world championship, it is not uncommon to see the centaurs disengaging themselves in the motocross, a discipline that can refine precision and reflexes, but which also brings with it a high risk of accidents. Marc Marquez, for example, knows something about it, the last in order of time to have to stop after a fall on the dirt road, which generated the diplopia (double vision) which kept him at rest for a couple of months. Also Remy Gardner had to raise the white flag after a similar dynamic: “Following an accident during a motocross training session on Saturday, Remy recovered one small fracture in the right wrist. Dr. Mir has it operated placing two screws. The surgery was a success and the rider will start his recovery plan on Friday“, Reads a tweet from the Tech3 KTM team released on the evening of Tuesday 18 January.

The goal of the 23-year-old reigning world champion in the Moto2 class is to return already in view of the Sepang tests of the MotoGP, being able, as a rookie, to participate in the shakedown scheduled in Sepang between 31 January and 2 February. On 5-6 February, again in Malaysia, the official IRTA tests will be attended by all the top class drivers on the starting grid.