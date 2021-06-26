Yamaha’s dissatisfaction with Vinales was made explicit at the beginning of June, when Iwata’s top management had unilaterally decided to replace the Spaniard’s chief engineer – from Garcia to Galbusera – motivating the decision with an eloquent “the results were not worth the investment made in Maverick ” pronounced by team principal Massimo ‘Maio’ Meregalli. And so also Vinales did not mince his words last Sunday when, on the sidelines of the German Grand Prix ended with a double last place in qualifying and race, he publicly criticized Yamaha, guilty of not giving him answers to the problems and of not respecting him as pilot.

MotoGP | Very tough controversy of Vinales against Yamaha

Today’s pole position in Assen seemed to have brought back a bit of peace between the parties, but in the evening a real market bomb spread from Spain: right in Holland Vinales would have signed the contract with Aprilia for next season, with the approval of Yamaha. This was revealed by the digital edition of the newspaper As, which – without any conditional – speaks of a consensual separation between the Japanese team and the Catalan driver at the end of the season. Vinales would therefore have already linked himself to Aprilia for 2022, and will share the garage with Aleix Espargarò, with whom he has already been a Suzuki teammate. The dominoes on the pilots market would see it like this Franco Morbidelli move to the official Yamaha team, alongside Fabio Quartararo. While for the Petronas team Xavi Vierge, Jake Dixon, Jo Roberts and Toprak Razgatlioglu would be in play.

The Spanish version of Dazn relaunched the news, through the voice of Ricard Jové, former manager of Vinales in the first years of his career: “Market bomb that I can anticipate and guarantee 95%: Vinales will terminate his contract with Yamaha and his destiny could be Aprilia”.