In the Jerez de la Frontera paddock, on Monday 2 May, the news of Suzuki’s unexpected farewell catalyzed all the discussions concerning the MotoGP. But it was not the only surprise move that emerged behind the scenes of the Spanish Grand Prix, in fact Aprilia seems to have chosen its satellite team that from 2023 will accompany the official one in the premier class: it is Razlan Razali’s RNF. The Malaysian manager – according to the Spaniards of Brand – he would in fact be ready to leave Yamaha, the company that has accompanied him since 2019, to embrace the Noale house, which is clearly growing at the start of the season which has culminated in one victory and two podiums in the last four races.

Razali-Aprilia, imminent agreement. Fresh from the closure of the adventure with Petronas and the rescue of the team thanks to the three-year agreement with the Italian WithU, Razali had signed an annual contract with Yamaha, with the option of a two-year renewal, but had signed a five-year agreement with IRTA to guarantee the own presence on the MotoGP grid. The knot that would have pushed the RNF team away from Iwata to head towards Aprilia would have been economic: in fact, the cost of customer motorcycles requested by Yamaha, which already this season had led to the supply of a 2022 and a 2021 motorcycle, would have been too high. contacts with the Italian company have intensified and are about to end successfully. At the level of drivers, it can be assumed that Razali can continue with the philosophy shown upon entering the premier class, that of the growth of young talents, as the current drivers Andrea Dovizioso and Darryn Binder are linked to the team with an agreement expiring at the end. of the season.

Domino effect. At this point the Yamaha, orphaned of the RNF, would go in search of a new satellite structure. But the choice – among the teams currently present at the start of the GPs – would seem limited to just two options, the Gresini team (which has a further 2-year contract with Ducati) or Valentino Rossi’s VR46. In fact, LCR was linked to Honda until 2024, Tech3 will remain with KTM until 2026 and Pramac will remain the first Ducati reference until 2024.