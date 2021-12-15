On the sidelines of the end-of-season tests in Jerez de la Frontera, the world champion Fabio Quartararo he did not hide his disappointment by the developments brought by Yamaha, in the latter part of the championship it seemed a performance step under the super Ducati, capable of monopolizing the podium of the final race in Valencia. The Frenchman added that he had no intention of signing the renewal of his contract with Iwata – expiring at the end of 2022 – in the winter break, determined to check the progress of the M1 on the track in the first tests of the new season. The situation of deadlock in negotiations, despite Yamaha’s willingness to close the deal as soon as possible, has put Quartararo on the radar of rival companies, with Honda apparently having already taken the first steps to grab the young transalpine rider.

This was revealed by the Spanish journalist Manuel Pecino, during a broadcast on YouTube together with Chicho Lorenzo (Jorge’s father). Alberto Puig – Honda team principal – would in fact be leafing through the daisy looking for a 2023 replacement for Pol Espargarò and would have targeted some riders, including Joan Mir, Jorge Martin and Fabio Quartararo himself. For the Iberian journalist, the meeting between HRC and ‘El Diablo’ will take place already in winter, in Barcelona, ​​with the parties that have already set up a meeting to evaluate the possibilities of a future together.