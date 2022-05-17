He did not hide the fact that he cried Alex Rins, at the news of Suzuki’s farewell to MotoGP. With the company based in Hamamatsu, Japan, the Spanish rider has in fact shared six years in the premier category of motorcycling, with which he made his debut and has so far obtained three victories (Austin 2019, Silverstone 2019 and Aragon 2020) and has captured a total of fifteen podiums, two this season. Aside from the obvious difficulties of 2021, Rins’s career was on the rise, as in 2018 he finished fifth, in 2019 fourth and in 2020 third, and currently despite the 19th place in Jerez and the crash of Le Mans he is fourth. in the ranking, ahead of teammate Joan Mir. It is no mystery that the exploit of the latter, capable of winning the title in 2020, sent Rins into crisis, who probably suffered more than any other on a psychological level even the farewell of Davide Brivio, who landed in Formula 1 to the Alpine.

In 2023 Alex Rins will therefore have to start from scratch in a new team, and Alberto Puig from Honda he had come out in the open at the weekend of the French Grand Prix, underlining that he had undertaken exploratory talks with the managers of both Suzuki riders. It is no mystery, however, that HRC’s favorite is Joan Mir – although nothing has been signed yet – and therefore it is likely that Rins’ MotoGP adventure will continue elsewhere. Maybe in Noale, as explained by the Spaniards of Brand: “Rins told Dazn that the KTM she took an interest in him, but as it turns out he is Aprilia to have moved more decisively to put him under contract“. At the moment both Aprilia riders – Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales – have their contracts expiring at the end of the season and especially with the first, the Italian company intends to close the renewal within the next two races. Finally, it should be borne in mind the possibility for Aprilia to have a customer team – talks with Razali for RNF WithU are underway – and therefore two other boxes available for new riders.