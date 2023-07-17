The 2023 season saw the MotoGP weekend format undergo one of the most radical changes ever, with the introduction of sprint races at every round of the world championship. This meant that the combined times at the end of Friday’s two practice sessions determine which drivers go straight to Q2 in qualifying and which ones must battle to avoid elimination in Q1.

Previously, the combined times at the end of the FP3 session on Saturday decided the order of entry into the various heats. While on the one hand the change made Friday’s practice more intriguing, on the other it was negatively received by many riders, who did not fail to express some criticism, especially as regards safety problems. In fact, the riders are now forced to use the final part of FP1 and FP2 as a mini-session of qualifying.

During the Dutch GP weekend, Motorsport.com reported that a rule change for 2024 which stipulated that only the times from the second practice session would count towards who goes into Q1 and who goes direct. in Q2.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, on Monday afternoon, the FIM released a statement saying that, following a “unanimous agreement” from all teams, this rule change would be implemented with immediate effect. While the times of the sessions over the course of a race weekend will not vary, what will change will be the name given to each stage.

The first practice on Friday will still be known as FP1, while the second session will simply be called Practice. The third session of the weekend, on Saturday morning, will be called FP2.

The drivers had initially requested that this change be applied as early as this year’s British Grand Prix, scheduled for August 4-6, but the request was rejected following a meeting of the manufacturers’ association in Assen. On that occasion, unanimous agreement had not been reached, with Ducati being the only manufacturer to oppose the change.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This led to an outburst of anger from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, who said at Assen: “All the riders, it seems, were pushing to change the Friday schedule so that the first free practice session didn’t count.”

“But it seems that Ducati doesn’t agree. They voted against. We asked for this change not for a question of competitiveness, but more for safety, to avoid crashes in the first practice sessions, to be more relaxed and to stress everyone in the last 15 minutes of FP2, but they don’t seem to like the idea, it’s strange because their riders [Ducati], believe me, they were in favor of this change. But the Ducati managers don’t like it. So, it will stay that way for the rest of the season.”

However, according to Motorsport.com, Ducati changed their stance following a discussion with Dorna Sports ahead of the Grand Prix Commission meeting.