Maverick’s farewell Viñales at Yamaha forced the Iwata house to review the schedule for next year. The most logical choice seemed to be the promotion of Franco Morbidelli from the Petronas team to teammate’s Fabio Quartararo. And the latest rumors are going in this direction. In Germany they are sure: the world runner-up will be driving the factory team’s M1.

After some meetings between the strongmen of the Petronas team Razlan Razali, Wilco Zeelenberg and Johan Stigefelt with the Yamaha MotoGP project director Takahiro Sumi, the managing director of Yamaha Motor Racing Lin Jarvis and the director of the “Maio” team Meregalli, it would have been reached a written agreement, according to the newspaper Speedweek. Yamaha’s research, logically, does not end there. Because at this point we have to assign the vacant seat in the Petronas team, waiting to know the decision of Valentino Rossi about its future.

There are in contention Toprak Razgatlioglu, currently second in World Superbike behind Jonathan Rea, e Garrett Gerloff: the American has already driven the M1 at Assen, replacing the injured Morbidelli. In the background, the alternative Jake Dixon, who is currently only 21st in the Moto2 World Championship. In recent days the Andrea Dovizioso hypothesis had taken shape, for which Yamaha would be a sensational return to the past: the promotion of Morbidelli would not be an obstacle to the return of the Forlì, who could marry in Petronas.