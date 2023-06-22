Since the introduction of the new format in 2023, the division between the group of 10 who go directly to the second qualifying round (Q2) takes place from the combination of qualifying from the first two free practice sessions on Friday.

From 2024 onwards, the subdivision will take place on the basis of the times of the second session only. In this way, the teams will be able to focus on finding the best bike set-up during the first session. The goal is that the riders aren’t forced to give their all from the first lap.

The possibility of implementing this change this year was initially considered, but a lack of unanimity among members of the Builders’ Association (MSMA) led to the measure being postponed to 2024.

During the same meeting, it was also decided that the third free practice session will be shortened by 15 minutes. At the same time, the nomenclature of the sessions will also be changed, so that the first and third sessions, which do not count towards access to Q2, will again incorporate the term “free”.

The new format has shaken up weekends in the premier class. Initially, some riders complained of an increase in aggression, especially in the early stages of Saturday’s sprints. However, as time has gone on, these criticisms have subsided.