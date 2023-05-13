Jorge Martin won the Sprint of the French GP at Le Mans, the fifth round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship. On the podium, behind his Ducati of the Pramac team, also a very solid Brad Binder with the Ktm and Pecco Bagnaia, who remains the leader of the World Championship. One of the favorites for the win immediately crashed, Jack Miller with the other official Ktm, the home idol Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) crashed in the middle of the race.